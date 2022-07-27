“No one wants to mess with her”: Fans divided on whether or not Pokimane said the N-word again on stream 

Back in 2020, Twitch Gaming powerhouse, Imane Pokimane took the world by storm with her controversial comments during a livestream broadcast wherein she can be seen saying the N-word. Pokimane is one of the most reputed and successful creators in the streaming landscape as of now.

Racking up over nine million followers on the purple platform, the Legacy Streamer of the Year has truly cemented herself in the gaming community. Despite all the impressive achievements and milestones, the Twitch star has faced her fair share of controversies and may have evoked another one recently.

But this time around, the community is divided on whether or not the Moroccan-born streamer has said the N-word on the livestream yet again. A particular reaction on Twitter stated:

"It's so weird there's no one reporting on this and no thread on Livestream fails. No one wants to mess with her and she just deleted the vod..."

(Image via Sahil Mahale/Twitter)

Did Pokimane really say the N-word again on livestream?

Just a couple of days ago, a clip accusing Pokimane of saying the derogatory term during an anime broadcast went viral on multiple social media platforms, evoking a lot of criticism from viewers. As one can already imagine, the clip also gained immediate attention on Reddit.

Many are of the opinion that the Twitch streamer was merely calling out the name of one of the players. However, there are also those who are convinced that Pokimane has used the controversial term and smartly covered it up.

The topic has now been reignited again on Twitter as well as on Reddit. Several fans took to social platforms to express their opinions about the entire matter. With that being said, one must note that neither Twitch nor Pokimane have responded to the controversy as of yet.

Fans reaction (Image via Pokimane/Twitch

Providing his take on the situation, one Twitter user highlighted how no one is reporting the video as they don't want to "mess" with her. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions to the highly controversial situation, here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

Fans reaction( Image via Mazinbuu/Twitter)

Fans reaction (Image via WtmNum/Twitter)

Evidently, the clip has already gone viral on the internet as several users are demanding some kind of action against Pokimane. The Moroccan-Canadian streamer is currently one of the most popular female creators in the gaming industry and has a massive following on her social media handles. Thus, her social interactions could dictate the gravity of this incident.

With that being said, Pokimane's apparent usage of the term would've resulted in penalization, as Twitch is quite stringent regarding its policies. The platform doesn't tolerate any form of hate speech or racist comments.

While there is no say on how long the controversy will last, it's certainly not over yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far