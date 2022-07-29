“Hope he gets the help he needs”: Fans react as Greekgodx gets banned on Twitch for alleged racist remark

The contentious streamer Greekgodx has once again been banned from Twitch after a clip of him making offensive sounds went viral on social media. Fans and the streaming community, in general, took to Reddit and Twitter to share their opinions on the ban.

Caleb @masonsimpson315 @JakeSucky Honestly sad to see this because I like Greek. I hope he gets the help he needs. @JakeSucky Honestly sad to see this because I like Greek. I hope he gets the help he needs.

Although the exact reason for the ban is still unclear, it does seem like it was because of a clip from today's IRL stream where he apparently mocked Asian languages by making incoherent sounds mimicking far-eastern speech patterns. The streamer, however, has maintained that the sounds were not racist in any way and that it was just a string of random noise just for the sake of it.

He also posted a video, appearing unfazed by the ban:

Dimitri @Greekgodx How I’m dealing with all the fake news drama. How I’m dealing with all the fake news drama. https://t.co/cDIGBfEtBl

Twitter divided after Greekgodx gets second ban in a month for charges of racism

The British content creator has been the subject of a lot of controversy over the last few weeks. He previously got in trouble for his misogynistic opinions on women's roles in relationships and was banned on June 28. However, he maintains that the three-day ban was due to him twerking on stream.

Since then, Greekgodx has been on various streams and has turned heads with his outlandish takes and conspiracy theories about moon landings and the like. He even told xQc that he didn't need to consult doctors after losing weight. In a recent Adin Ross stream, he even put a live cicada in his mouth just for the fun of it.

Dimitri @Greekgodx This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/jakesucky/stat… This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/jakesucky/stat…

The clip initially gained traction on the LivestreamFail subreddit. In a tweet, Greekgodx denied any allegations of racism made against him, labeling those who were spreading the lies as "sad" people who just stir up drama for the sake of it:

"These guys on Reddit are very sad. I pray for you. Get a job get a life get girlfriend go Jim. Why do you spend your days wasting away making up fake BS to distract yourself from the real problem."

Dimitri @Greekgodx These guys on Reddit are very sad. I pray for you. Get a job get a life get girlfriend go jim. Why do you spend your days wasting away making up fake BS to distract yourself from the real problem. You’re very life is wasting away from you this very moment. You’re wasting time. These guys on Reddit are very sad. I pray for you. Get a job get a life get girlfriend go jim. Why do you spend your days wasting away making up fake BS to distract yourself from the real problem. You’re very life is wasting away from you this very moment. You’re wasting time.

After Twitter began accusing him of anti-Asian racism, he alleged that the family wasn't Asian but Greek. He also said that he was raised by Asians and would never be prejudiced against them:

"This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up."

The back and forth on Twitter created a lot of drama as people both for and against the ban expressed their feelings. Many felt that the "random words" excuse did not hold up and made fun of him for it:

yuri @browheresmydad @Greekgodx them noises r not random and this ratio ain't random neither @Greekgodx them noises r not random and this ratio ain't random neither https://t.co/6NQG7l7cHJ

Patty McDaddy 🔜Lost Lands 🦕🦖 @wafflewarrior42 @Greekgodx First time watching stream in like 2 years and it felt super motivational. Did they also see you barking and making all these other noises? You weren't kidding, you have a lot of haters on here 🤣🤣 @Greekgodx First time watching stream in like 2 years and it felt super motivational. Did they also see you barking and making all these other noises? You weren't kidding, you have a lot of haters on here 🤣🤣

Joop Kung @joop_kung @Greekgodx Please bro you knew exactly what you were doing @Greekgodx Please bro you knew exactly what you were doing

Jaxk @JaxkUP @KEEMSTAR Wow, they really wanna censor him just for having a different view. It's crazy because I was watching this live and said to myself I bet twitch can make a bs ban with that. @KEEMSTAR Wow, they really wanna censor him just for having a different view. It's crazy because I was watching this live and said to myself I bet twitch can make a bs ban with that.

Series Steve @SteveGotIq1 @KEEMSTAR see greek is smart for adding the weird noise at the end bc he realized he prob shouldn’t had done that but clearly the first part is mocking a language cmon now @KEEMSTAR see greek is smart for adding the weird noise at the end bc he realized he prob shouldn’t had done that but clearly the first part is mocking a language cmon now

RiceGuy @benjammen720 @KEEMSTAR @Greekgodx It coulda been an Asian though, people are only pointing out that one family. Only what your eyes can see. What about the car passing by. What about the other people next to him or there could be people in the store, or even all around him. It’s his word against ours In the end. @KEEMSTAR @Greekgodx It coulda been an Asian though, people are only pointing out that one family. Only what your eyes can see. What about the car passing by. What about the other people next to him or there could be people in the store, or even all around him. It’s his word against ours In the end. https://t.co/evn67EZi4k

Unstinkable @TheUnstinkable @Greekgodx "I used some random letters that ended up forming a slur" Woopsie @Greekgodx "I used some random letters that ended up forming a slur" Woopsie

Today's ban has divided Twitter, with some supporting the ban and others defending Greekgodx's actions. While many who watched the clip agreed that the insinuation of the sounds he made appeared to be mocking Asian languages, others pointed out that there was no Asian with him to be offended and claimed that no harm had been done.

