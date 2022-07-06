"I damn near filed for a legal name change" - Fans react as Pokimane recalls a person confusing her name with Elon Musk

Being one of the top Twitch creators, Pokimane has millions of subscribers and fans. Thus, it's only natural that she gets recognized outside every now and then. However, taking to her alternative Twitter handle, the Twitch streamer recalled a hilarious incident that almost ended with her filing for a legal name change.
Whilst attending a party, a stranger came up to Pokimane and asked for her name. Despite correcting him twice, the former incessantly confused her name with none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Pokimane explained that the incident almost urged her to file for a legal name change:
"I damn near filed for a legal name change."
"It’s original and it’s u"- Twitter reacts as Pokimane recalls comical incident and almost filing for a legal name change
Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most popular female creators in the streamer space today and has amassed a stellar fanbase in her career. From being bombarded with hate raids to dealing with misogynistic comments, the Twitch star often finds herself on the receiving end of unwanted attention.
However, some of these unique encounters make up for a rather interesting story to share with viewers. Earlier today, taking to her Twitter handle, Pokimane recalled an embarrassing tryst with a stranger who repeatedly confused her name with Elon Musk. Although she corrected him twice, the stranger kept referring to her as the Tesla CEO.
As expected, the hilarious incident evoked a plethora of interesting reactions from viewers around the globe. The story was an instant hit on Twitter and garnered over 35k likes.
More than 300 fans replied to the tweet, with many poking fun at the hilarious confusion. A handful of viewers even shared Elon Musk's recent tweet highlighting the insane coincidence.
Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what they had to say:
With over nine million followers on Twitch alone, Pokimane is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming space. Since bagging the Legacy Streamer of the Year award for 2021, the Twitch powerhouse has made a name by launching several successful initiatives.
Be it in the movie business or music albums, the streamer has done it all with immaculate expertise.