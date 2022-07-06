"I damn near filed for a legal name change" - Fans react as Pokimane recalls a person confusing her name with Elon Musk

Being one of the top Twitch creators, Pokimane has millions of subscribers and fans. Thus, it's only natural that she gets recognized outside every now and then. However, taking to her alternative Twitter handle, the Twitch streamer recalled a hilarious incident that almost ended with her filing for a legal name change.

Whilst attending a party, a stranger came up to Pokimane and asked for her name. Despite correcting him twice, the former incessantly confused her name with none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Pokimane explained that the incident almost urged her to file for a legal name change:

"I damn near filed for a legal name change."

"It’s original and it’s u"- Twitter reacts as Pokimane recalls comical incident and almost filing for a legal name change

imane 💜 @imane was at a party ln and some guy asked for my name, i said imane and he said “elon?” i said … imane… he said “elon?! like elon musk?!” i damn near filed for a legal name change on the spot 🙄 was at a party ln and some guy asked for my name, i said imane and he said “elon?” i said … imane… he said “elon?! like elon musk?!” i damn near filed for a legal name change on the spot 🙄

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most popular female creators in the streamer space today and has amassed a stellar fanbase in her career. From being bombarded with hate raids to dealing with misogynistic comments, the Twitch star often finds herself on the receiving end of unwanted attention.

However, some of these unique encounters make up for a rather interesting story to share with viewers. Earlier today, taking to her Twitter handle, Pokimane recalled an embarrassing tryst with a stranger who repeatedly confused her name with Elon Musk. Although she corrected him twice, the stranger kept referring to her as the Tesla CEO.

As expected, the hilarious incident evoked a plethora of interesting reactions from viewers around the globe. The story was an instant hit on Twitter and garnered over 35k likes.

More than 300 fans replied to the tweet, with many poking fun at the hilarious confusion. A handful of viewers even shared Elon Musk's recent tweet highlighting the insane coincidence.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what they had to say:

Zoversity 🥁 @zoversity @imane Don’t change ur name, ur name is ur name, it’s original and it’s u, it’s what god put on his paintbrush, his true image of u. Don’t feel bad, my whole life, people always got my name incorrect. Truth be told, most people don’t really use my name at all, they use nicknames, mostly @imane Don’t change ur name, ur name is ur name, it’s original and it’s u, it’s what god put on his paintbrush, his true image of u. Don’t feel bad, my whole life, people always got my name incorrect. Truth be told, most people don’t really use my name at all, they use nicknames, mostly

NiquiJr @NiquiJr @imane I think you’re entitled for reparations just for that @imane I think you’re entitled for reparations just for that https://t.co/OvyGFsYaHJ

Prin⚔️ @Thee_Tiara_ LMAO @imane Wdym pokelon is my fav streamerLMAO @imane Wdym pokelon is my fav streamer😭😭😭 LMAO

「Singed」 @Singed_Arcane @imane And the worse thing is seeing those two posts back to back like it wasn't enough confusion @imane And the worse thing is seeing those two posts back to back like it wasn't enough confusion https://t.co/5BziHPjrtY

Pathwatcher @DionShield @imane Don't tell me people can't imagine Sykkuno doing the same thing. That was the first thing I thought of, especially with how he pronounce names, and words (trollingly). @imane Don't tell me people can't imagine Sykkuno doing the same thing. That was the first thing I thought of, especially with how he pronounce names, and words (trollingly).

FalcoShine @FalcoShine_ @imane if it happens again just show em this tweet @imane if it happens again just show em this tweet https://t.co/GBqLj881k9

yusuf Sanad 14 @Silent14tKiller

Pronounced like E-maan @imane That's because you spell and pronounce your name wrong. Its Eman not imane.Pronounced like E-maan @imane That's because you spell and pronounce your name wrong. Its Eman not imane. Pronounced like E-maan

Kevin @BigKevOffical96 @imane Elon and Imane don’t sound the same at all. You would of been better off just saying Pokimane. @imane Elon and Imane don’t sound the same at all. You would of been better off just saying Pokimane.

Sean Connors @SeanOmac41 @imane That's Hella disrespect tbh they should open their ears and listen. @imane That's Hella disrespect tbh they should open their ears and listen.

ZΛCH @h00fh3art3d @U2Paradigm @imane Not gonna lie fam, I had to have Siri say that for me because I thought that was a dinosaur at first. @U2Paradigm @imane Not gonna lie fam, I had to have Siri say that for me because I thought that was a dinosaur at first.

With over nine million followers on Twitch alone, Pokimane is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming space. Since bagging the Legacy Streamer of the Year award for 2021, the Twitch powerhouse has made a name by launching several successful initiatives.

Be it in the movie business or music albums, the streamer has done it all with immaculate expertise.

