Fans react to Sentinel's latest update on Pokimane's role as a Valorant analyst

American esports organization Sentinels took to Twitter to announce that they have dropped the idea of hiring Imane "Pokimane" for the role of their Valorant analyst. Before talks with her, the in-game leader of the organization, Shahzeb "ShahZam," was the unofficial analyst.

After the announcement tweet, most fans seemed to appreciate the company's decision not to pursue the OfflineTV co-creator. Many fans were also surprised that she was being considered for the position in the first place and speculated it was just a prank.

Sentinels @Sentinels Roster update: We have decided not to move forward with @pokimanelol for our Valorant analyst position and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors Roster update: We have decided not to move forward with @pokimanelol for our Valorant analyst position and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors

Fans relieved at announcement of Pokimane not being considered for Sentinel's Valorant group

The esports organization has received lots of attention after sensationally hiring Michael "Shroud" as the 5th player on its Valorant roster. He would replace Hunter "SicK," who opted out for personal reasons.

Shroud's presence on the team will be a great morale boost for the rest of the members as they believe he has a lot to offer, considering all the experience and skills he has in his inventory.

The group surprisingly also declared that they would not be shortlisting Pokimane any further as the team analyst. The initial announcement was a massive surprise to many fans as the Moroccan-Canadian is not esports personnel or a professional gamer.

Despite co-founding and managing her content creation group, OfflineTV, Pokimane's expertise was considered peripheral to Sentinel's requirements.

Sentinels @Sentinels can't believe this roster is gonna win champions can't believe this roster is gonna win champions https://t.co/PfG1jwVL1q

Presently, the Valorant lineup for the Sentinel's roster includes Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan, Erik "Kanpeki" Xu, Tyson "Ngo" Tenz, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Michael "dapr" Gulino, Hunter "Sick" Mims (inactive), Jared "Zombs" Gitlin (Benched) and Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty.

Fans react to announcement tweet

Although Sentinels have not confirmed whether the announcement was just a prank or not, fans were mostly surprised by the report as most believed Imane was not an ideal candidate for the analyst's position. Many also called out the tweet as a farce as Pokiman's inclusion would only bring in viewers due to her popularity.

Here are some tweets from users:

TrashTripp @TrashTripp @Sentinels @pokimanelol I can't believe this was even a consideration at any point. Isn't she like Diamond 3 (idk last I heard was over a year ago)? @Sentinels @pokimanelol I can't believe this was even a consideration at any point. Isn't she like Diamond 3 (idk last I heard was over a year ago)?

aLiamnah @Aliamnerr @Sentinels @pokimanelol I'm sure that was a "very hard decision". Let's be honest she was gonna be nothing but eye candy for the players. She offers nothing knowledgable @Sentinels @pokimanelol I'm sure that was a "very hard decision". Let's be honest she was gonna be nothing but eye candy for the players. She offers nothing knowledgable

Many fans believe that dropping the 26-year-old is equivalent to dodging a bullet:

These users have also pitched in with suggestions such as Jettdaddy and Sagemommy as the ideal candidates:

sagemommy @sagemommy_69 @jettdaddy69 @Sentinels @pokimanelol sagemommy is pretty cool as well, i heard she makes banger youtube videos… idk tho you’d have to check @jettdaddy69 @Sentinels @pokimanelol sagemommy is pretty cool as well, i heard she makes banger youtube videos… idk tho you’d have to check

Some fans also believe the tweet was just a joke and casually made to create some uproar. Here are some sarcastic comments:

ᴋᴀʟᴇʙ🌺 @kebeiiii @Sentinels @pokimanelol L fr cant believe yall just dropped best analyst NA @Sentinels @pokimanelol L fr cant believe yall just dropped best analyst NA

Pokimane is focused on her content creation duties for her channel and the OTV. She has over 9.2 million followers on Twitch, making her the platform's most popular and most followed streamer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far