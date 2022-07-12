How are Sentinels shaping up for NA Last Chance Qualifier with Shroud and Zellsis in Valorant roster?

Sentinels are making some significant changes to their Valorant roster ahead of the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier next month.

After the surprise addition of former CS: GO legend Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek to the current roster a few days back, the North American side confirmed the signing of Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro from Version1 last night.

Sentinels have struggled to perform to their full potential since the start of 2022. However, the team had its worst-ever performance in the recently concluded NA Stage 2 Challengers. ShahZam and his side failed to win a single game in the competition and made an early exit from the event.

Sentinels @Sentinels



We have acquired Oh, you thought we were done?We have acquired @Zellsis for the Sentinels Valorant roster Oh, you thought we were done?We have acquired @Zellsis for the Sentinels Valorant roster https://t.co/l5FC4SiMCU

However, the upcoming NA Last Chance Qualifier will be the final opportunity for the North American side to secure a place in the Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, this September.

To qualify for the event, Sentinels have to be the winners of the NA LCQ next month. Keeping that in mind, the organization has already made some significant changes to its current Valorant roster.

Will the addition of Shroud and Zellsis to the Sentinels' Valorant roster help the team to be back in their flow?

Sentinels are one of the most successful teams in the North American region. The team were the champions of the first international Valorant LAN event by winning the VCT 2021 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik last year by defeating EMEA side Fnatic in the Grand Final.

With a star-studded lineup of players like Tenz, ShahZam, and Dapr in the team, expectations have always been high enough for the squad. However, the team has experienced a dip in form since the end of last year.

Sentinels failed to perform in the last two international LAN events (VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Berlin and Champions 2021) last year. The year 2022 is also not so kind to them. The team has failed miserably in both NA Challengers this year.

Sentinels @Sentinels



joins the Sentinels Valorant roster The legend returns, and he's here to win @shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster The legend returns, and he's here to win@shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster https://t.co/VaIYTeR2nq

The team has also gone through some roster shuffles this time around. Sentinels dropped star player Jared "zombs" Gitlin and replaced him with Eric "Kanpeki" Xu ahead of the NA Stage 2 Challengers. However, it was not enough to get their form back.

Finally, the team has decided to change its overhaul ahead of the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier. Sentinels signed Shroud as the former CS: GO legend decided to return to the competitive scene, breaking his retirement.

He will replace Hunter "SicK" Mims in the squad, who has taken a break from the competitive scene due to personal issues.

Sentinels @Sentinels oh it's real alright oh it's real alright https://t.co/YE6UyWiIfj

While fans are still in shock with Shroud's surprise return, Sentinels have revealed another surprise for them. The North American side added former Version1's Valorant star Zellsis to its current roster.

Zellsis is expected to replace Kanpeki in the playing five. Both Shroud and Zellsis prefer to play with Controller Agents in the game. It will also be a question of how the players divide their roles in this new squad.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see this new Sentinels squad in action in the upcoming VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier. It will be interesting to see if they are able to fulfill the fans' expectations or not.

