Fans react as Twitch streamer CreativeMonkeyz gets banned for the second time on livestream

CreativeMonkeyz, a popular Twitch partner who majorly streams just chat videos and League of Legends, received a Twitch ban on June 10, 2022, with no details shared at the time.

StreamerBans, the automated streamer-ban notification Twitter account, provided an update on the streamer's latest ban earlier today. Notably, this isn't his first ban on the platform.

Fans react to CreativeMonkeyz's sudden Twitch ban for the second time

As soon as the news came to the limelight, fans rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on what exactly might have caused it. Needless to say, this surprising ban is still puzzling the majority of viewers.

Naturally, the ban came as an immense surprise to the majority of his Twitch viewers, as they were unable to process the entire context of the controversial matter.

While many strongly support CreativeMonkeyz in this situation (even though the real reason behind his ban is unknown), a handful of Twitter users can be seen just enjoying the ongoing battle between Twitch and his fans.

At the time of writing, neither Twitch nor the streamer himself has said anything about the ban publicly. However, as per some fans, this might be the result of a particular incident during his most recent livestream wherein he used a s*xual slur.

However, things aren't as controversial or scandalous as they might look from the outside. The word "Fagottini" that he used during his livestream is a type of pasta (Itallian cuisine).

Although the ban doesn't seem to be permanent so far, CreativeMonkeyz's fans are expressing an extreme amount of backlash towards Twitch's unfair decision. One user even went on to call out Twitch for its unfair banning system.

Here are some of the viewer responses who believe that the streamer is on the right side and Twitch should unban him immediately.

Twitch knowing nothing about italian cuisine. Fagottini is a type of pasta

You guys got to eat some fagottini or just fking learn italian cuisine :D

Liposchi Claudiu @ClaudiuLiposchi

Banned for sexual slur, I've been watching them since 2015, for 7 years, they never did that, literally Twitch has to understand that fagottini is a type of pasta

With this, Twitch has continued to receive intense criticism and trolling from its userbase, including both streamers and their viewers for irrational and sometimes unfair moderation practices.

As per the majority of viewers out there, Twitch makes absolutely no sense of putting up with bans as some streamers receive comparatively bigger bans for smaller offenses, while others who seemingly commit a greater offense receive no punishment whatsoever.

Be it Twitch's high-profile bans or permanent bans, the streaming platform never fails to be in the news, and that too for all the wrong reasons.

