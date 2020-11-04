FAU-G or Fearless And United-Guards was announced by Bollywood superstar – Akshay Kumar. Since then, the fans have all been hyped up for the arrival of the title, and many dubbed the alternative as PUBG Mobile, which was banned only a few days prior to the game's announcement.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

In the tweet, the superstar stated that the players would also learn about the soldiers' sacrifices and that 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ trust.

FAU-G game: Full form, developer, and other details

The game has been developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru based mobile games and interactive entertainment company. You can click here to read more about the developers of the game.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the teaser of the game was shared by Akshay Kumar and nCORE games, in which the players could witness a clash behind with two sides. However, it did not provide any details about the gameplay or the release date of the game. Overall, the teaser received a mixed reaction, as players appreciated it while others were quick to point out the graphics.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

In one of the tweets, the developers of the game revealed that it would be launched sometime in November, and that it has left the fans excited as it is gearing up for its release this month. But, the users have little to no information with regards to the game.

According to the earlier reports, the first level of the game will be set in Galwan Valley and will not feature a third-person mode at the time of its release, which will be added in the next updates. The same can be witnessed in the teaser.

