FAU-G might release by 26th November, claims Technical Guruji

Gaurav Chaudhary, aka Techincal Guruji, in one of his latest videos has claimed that FAU-G might release by 26th November.

FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards was initially announced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanibhar Bharat movement. This announcement came in just a few days after the Government of India imposed a ban on 118 Chinese owned apps and games, in a list that included the names of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The title is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bangalore based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, under the actor’s mentorship. The developers, in one of the tweets, revealed that the game is set to release in November. With the month almost coming to an end, fans and players are excited to try this title.

FAU-G game might release by 26th November, claims Technical Guruji

In the video, the YouTuber stated,”

“It is likely that FAUG might release on 26th November. It was recently confirmed that FAUG will release in November. It will be worth seeing if the game releases on 26th or not. If it does, it will be quite fascinating to see the actual gameplay and response from the players. For this to happen, we will have to wait for the official release.”

You can watch the video below

Advertisement

(From 6 minutes 15 seconds)

Ever since the official announcement, fans and players have been eagerly waiting to have a look at how the game turns out. The game’s teaser was dropped on the occasion of Dussehra.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

However, the teaser did not provide any insight on the gameplay itself. However, account to reports, the first level of FAU-G is going to be set in the Galwan Valley.

The game is set to release this month, however, players have little to no idea what the developers have in the store.

The game will educate the players about the sacrifices of the soldiers. Also, 20% of the net revenue generated by FAU-G would be donated to the BharatKeVeer Trust.

A few days earlier, a pre-registration page for FAU-G had surfaced on TapTap. There was no official confirmation by the developers about any such pre-registrations. Hence, the users were divided over its authenticity. Click here to read more about it.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile players create hilarious FAU-G memes after game returns to India