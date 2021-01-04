Create
FAU-G Mobile: Everything we know from the trailers so far

FAU-G was announced soon after PUBG Mobile
FAU-G was announced soon after PUBG Mobile's ban (Image via Google Play Store)
FAU-G is one of the most anticipated titles on the mobile platform in the Indian gaming community. Ever since its announcement in early September, fans have been eagerly waiting to try out the game.

Under the mentorship of actor Akshay Kumar, FAU-G is being developed by the Bangalore-based company, nCORE Games. The title aims to educate the players about the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers. Also, 20% of the net revenue generated by the game will be donated to the BharatKeVeer trust.

On November 30th, 2020, pre-registrations for FAU-G were opened on the Google Play Store and received an incredible response. Over one million users pre-registered within the first 24 hours. 

A detailed recap about FAU-G Mobile

The first trailer of FAU-G was released on Dussehra, back in October. It featured a few glimpses of action between two sides in the Galwan Valley map, supposedly the first level of the game. However, it did not shed any light on the title’s gameplay, which left several users disappointed. 

Yesterday, i.e., January 3rd, 2021, nCORE Games announced that FAU-G would be officially releasing on Republic Day, January 26th, 2021. They revealed the anthem of the game as well, where users caught sight of an intense confrontation at LAC – Ladakh. 

The post by the developers read:

“What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! Launch 26/1”

Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCORE Games, tweeted the following about the anthem:

“Meri thartee te paer vi na paana! this is an ultimatum! Get ready to witness the spectacular fearless song anthem for FAU:G! Game Pre-register now.”
Earlier, the developers had also disclosed that FAU-G isn’t a clone of PUBG and will not be featuring the battle royale mode upon release, and that it would get added with future updates.

How to pre-register for FAU-G

As mentioned earlier, the pre-registrations for FAU-G opened over a month back on the Google Play Store. Players can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: First, they have to open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store, here.

Step 2: Next, users can tap the ‘Pre-register’ button.

Click the "Pre-register" button
Click the "Pre-register" button

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the registration. Lastly, they have to press the "OK" button.

Click the "OK" button
Click the "OK" button

Published 04 Jan 2021, 17:34 IST
PUBG FAU-G
