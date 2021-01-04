FAU-G Mobile: Everything we know from the trailers so far

FAU-G is one of the most anticipated titles on the mobile platform in the Indian gaming community. Ever since its announcement in early September, fans have been eagerly waiting to try out the game.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Under the mentorship of actor Akshay Kumar, FAU-G is being developed by the Bangalore-based company, nCORE Games. The title aims to educate the players about the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers. Also, 20% of the net revenue generated by the game will be donated to the BharatKeVeer trust.

On November 30th, 2020, pre-registrations for FAU-G were opened on the Google Play Store and received an incredible response. Over one million users pre-registered within the first 24 hours.

A detailed recap about FAU-G Mobile

The first trailer of FAU-G was released on Dussehra, back in October. It featured a few glimpses of action between two sides in the Galwan Valley map, supposedly the first level of the game. However, it did not shed any light on the title’s gameplay, which left several users disappointed.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Yesterday, i.e., January 3rd, 2021, nCORE Games announced that FAU-G would be officially releasing on Republic Day, January 26th, 2021. They revealed the anthem of the game as well, where users caught sight of an intense confrontation at LAC – Ladakh.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The post by the developers read:

“What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! Launch 26/1”

Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCORE Games, tweeted the following about the anthem:

“Meri thartee te paer vi na paana! this is an ultimatum! Get ready to witness the spectacular fearless song anthem for FAU:G! Game Pre-register now.”

Meri thartee te paer vi na paana!

this is an ultimatum! Get ready to witness the spectacular fearless song anthem for FAU:G! Game Pre-register now. #FAUG #BeFearless @nCore_games

Launch 26 Jan

Pre-registration link: https://t.co/BhrAfsqwRj@AkshayKumar @BharatKeVeer https://t.co/1vBlnoGeuD — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) January 3, 2021

Earlier, the developers had also disclosed that FAU-G isn’t a clone of PUBG and will not be featuring the battle royale mode upon release, and that it would get added with future updates.

How to pre-register for FAU-G

As mentioned earlier, the pre-registrations for FAU-G opened over a month back on the Google Play Store. Players can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: First, they have to open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store, here.

Step 2: Next, users can tap the ‘Pre-register’ button.

Click the "Pre-register" button

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the registration. Lastly, they have to press the "OK" button.

Click the "OK" button

