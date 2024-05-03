FaZe Banks seemingly gets "A.R." tattooed by Adin Ross during recent FaZe Clan party

FaZe Clan co-owner and YouTuber Richard "FaZe Banks" hosted a FaZe Clan party during which he ended up getting a couple of tattoos - one on his neck region and another on his ankle. The latter, however, was the most surprising since it was done by none other than Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross.

Adin was seen wielding the tattoo machine and hilariously put his initials - "A.R." on Richard's ankles during the party. The viral clip of the duo engaged in the peculiar stunt was shared on X by one of Adin's verified fan pages.

A glance at FaZe Banks will reveal that the YouTuber is no stranger to having tattoos on his body. Here is a glimpse of his newest neck tattoo:

First of FaZe Banks' tattoos on the night (Image via Instagram)

"What really goes on at FaZe parties?" - Fans react as FaZe Banks gets Adin Ross' initial tattooed by the streamer

FaZe Banks, co-owner of FaZe Clan, adorned his body with a couple of new tattoos, one of which was inked by his close friend and fellow streamer Adin Ross. The clip swiftly went viral online, surprising fans with its peculiar nature. Tattoos, being permanent, stirred up various reactions among viewers, especially seeing the streamer's name etched onto the body. One user wrote:

FaZe Clan is currently undergoing a transitional phase. Recently, the organization decided to part ways with some major names who had been longstanding members of the clan. A total of 14 creators were let go including the likes of Testy, Cbass, Kale1, and Cizzorz.

The organization has also welcomed some recruits. Among the fresh faces to join FaZe Clan are Twitch streamers Plqueboymax, Lacy, Jasontheween, and SilkySzn. This is part of FaZe's new identity with the members stating that they are moving on from the old-school trickshotting era.