Faze Clan emerges top as Day 2 of PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall ends

The first two days of PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022 have wrapped up. With this also being the first week, the points table underwent major changes with teams rising through the ranks.

After the conclusion of 10 matches (eight for each team), Thai outfit Faze Clan clinched the top spot in emphatic fashion with 104 points and 49 eliminations.

Meanwhile, NFT Esports retained second place at the end of Day 2. The team performed quite consistently in all their games and found themselves surviving the end game multiple times. In total, the squad accumulated 91 points and 44 kills at the end of the day.

Thai team and PMWI 2022 winners, Vampire Esports rediscovered their form and returned in epic fashion. Their exploits saw them jump to the third spot with 88 points and 41 frags.

PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Week 1 Day 2 match summary

PMPL SEA Championship overall standings after Day 2 (image via PUBG mobile)

Thai team Buriram United Esports started the day with a bang, securing a chicken dinner in the first game with nine frags. They were followed by Malaysian team Yoodoo Alliance, who stood second with six kills. Meanwhile, Bacon Time from Thailand managed to crawl to third place in Sanhok without any kills.

Faze Clan secured an emphatic chicken dinner with 10 kills in the second match. Notably, the team performed well in the final zone and eliminated Vampire Esports. The latter finished second while Eagle Esport from Vietnam ended up third.

Vampire, continuing their momentum from the first two games, finally converted their chances and secured a 14-kill chicken dinner. Meanwhile, Buriram United secured their second victory of the day in Game 4 with 10 kills. These wins have propelled these teams up the overall leaderboard.

Yoodo Alliance won the final game of the day with 10 kills to cement fourth spot. Just above them, Eagle Esport delivered in the final match to secure 12 kills and finish second. Overall, this clash helped them capture the fifth spot.

Faze Clan clinched first place in the overall rankings after finishing third in this game with five frags.

TonyK came out on top in kill leaderboard after PMPL SEA Day 2 (image via PUBG Mobile)

Meanwhile, Faze Tonyk jumped to top place on the PMPL SEA kill leaderboard with 23 eliminations. Noozy from Infinity was in the second spot with 17 kills, while VPE Stoned stood third with 15 finishes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far