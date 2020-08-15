Streamer and content creator for FaZe Clan, Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler, has announced her return to Twitch. After Mixer's shutdown in July, Ewok was left without a home like many other streamers who chose the platform. Luckily, Twitch has welcomed back the 14-year-old with open arms and even promoted her first stream.

If you thought you finished pogging today, think again.



Welcome back, @Ewok. https://t.co/HPgBmusDD0 — Twitch (@Twitch) August 13, 2020

Similar to Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek's first comeback stream on Twitch, Ewok's Livestream had thousands of people tuning in to watch her. When she made her return on August 13, nearly 700,000 unique viewers tuned in within just under four hours.

Obviously, the FaZe Clan star has a huge following, but those are impressive numbers for someone who's been away from the platform for months.

idk what to say... absolutely insane stream! Thanks for all of your love and support! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Fk68WdXU75 — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) August 13, 2020

Ewok makes a new home on Twitch

When Ewok first announced her move to Mixer in November of 2019, it was not shocking for many. After all, the Microsoft-owned platform had poached huge names before her. Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, shroud, and Cory 'Gothalion' Michael were some of the famous personalities who jumped off the Twitch ship and swam to Mixer's shores.

Of course, we all know how that worked out. While the streamers did make their guaranteed money from their respective contracts, the shutting down of Mixer left most of them without a home.

Streamers like Gothalion followed Microsoft's advice and went over to Facebook Gaming, but many of the site's creators didn't want to do that, Ewok included.

Instead, it seemed like the choice for many came down to either YouTube or Twitch. For shroud, the decision was a no-brainer, as he has a much more massive following on Twitch than he does on YouTube. However, Ewok creates content on both platforms, so many in the community didn't quite know where she would go.

In the end, though, choosing Twitch was the right decision for FaZe Ewok and her team. Not only does she have a pre-established following on Twitch, but the system is familiar to her.

Twitch is where she made her name as the first deaf gamer to be signed by a professional eSports organization, and now, it's likely where she'll reside for the foreseeable future.