Twitch bans FaZe Kalei's "kaleiL" emote, cites "targeted insults and bullying"

Twitch streamer FaZe Kalei recently received some bad news from the platform. In an email, she was notified that one of her custom emotes, "kaleiL," was banned from the site for violating its community guidelines.

The emote seems innocent enough, featuring a koala bear making an L shape with its hand over its forehead. The gesture is commonly associated with calling someone a loser. In the email, Twitch's apparent reason for banning the emote was "targeted insults, bullying, and threatening or inciting abuse."

Kalei posted an image of the email on Twitter to inform her fans. Furthermore. she expressed her disapproval with the platform's decision.

Suffice to say, Twitch's removal of the seemingly innocuous emote took everyone by surprise. The email Kalei received stated that the reason for the emote's removal was for violating Twitch's community guidelines against targeted insults and bullying.

The FaZe clan member tweeted out the email, as well as a message of disapproval over Twitch's decision:

"I legit hate the internet now..."

Fond of sharing memes on her verified Twitter account, she made another tweet stating that the removal has put her in no mood to joke around.

A similar course of action took place with Minecraft streamer and YouTuber ConnorEatsPants, as he had his dancing monkey emote removed earlier in the week. In this case, Twitch stated that it removed the emote for violating its policy surrounding s*xual content and nudity. This was likely due to the animated emote's dance, where the monkey would perform a pelvic thrust movement.

These two instances perhaps signal a concerning trend for streamers. The decision by Twitch to remove these emotes does not seem to be popular with FaZe Kalei, ConnorEatsPants, other streamers and viewers.

Viewers generally had a disgruntled reaction to Twitch's removal of certain custom emotes. Some called the platform and community "soft" for this course of action.

Docx2 @docx2gamer @JakeSucky If L is bullying then they better remove Fortnite @JakeSucky If L is bullying then they better remove Fortnite https://t.co/YEP87JRRZU

Many brought up the existence of hot tub streams to seemingly address a double standard when it comes to gratuitous content on the platform.

GOAT SAYER🌻 @KingBozo_ @JakeSucky meanwhile they have porn on their site like lmao, if you want to have porn, fair play but dont treat different creators differently @JakeSucky meanwhile they have porn on their site like lmao, if you want to have porn, fair play but dont treat different creators differently

Viewers and streamers will be on the lookout for what custom emotes may fall next.

