FaZe Kalei shares chat logs that suggest CrazySlick used Mizkif's Twitch account to contact her

Twitch streamer FaZe Kalei is one of the many streamers linked to an ongoing controversy on the platform. Following this weekend's news that streamer Sliker was scamming his viewers and fellow streamers out of money to support his sports betting habits, many streamers affected by the situation took time to comment, including OTK co-founders Matthew "Mizkif" and Zack "Asmongold."

Mizkif made a tweet calling on Twitch to ban gambling streams from the platform (something it partially did following the controversy), while Asmongold called for Sliker to be permanently banned for using his platform to commit wire fraud. Following these tweets, gambling streamer Tyler "Trainwreck" called out Mizkif, accusing him and ex-girlfriend Maya Higa of covering up a s*xual assault committed by an associate.

TrainwrecksTV was quick to accuse the OTK co-owner (Image via Twitter)

The associate in question was Mizkif's friend and roommate CrazySlick, who allegedly s*xually assaulted streamer AdrianahLee at a party in 2021 while she was unconscious. In the wake of the allegations, more women have come forward with their experiences with CrazySlick, including FaZe Kalei.

She shared Slick's logs from her Twitch chat, showing evidence of him harassing her. She also looked at Mizkif's logs as well, finding messages suggesting that CrazySlick logged onto Mizkif's PC to continue messaging her after being timed out by a moderator on his own account.

"Slick was on Mizkif's account!"

FaZe Kalei says CrazySlick used Mizkif's account to contact her

Following allegations of s*xual assault as well as multiple accounts of s*xual harassment by Twitch streamer CrazySlick, FaZe Kalei shared chat logs of him repeatedly leaving harassing messages in her chat back in March of 2020.

The messages included Slick calling her cute before repeatedly asking her to DM him on Twitter. When she didn't respond, he began insulting her before being timed out by a moderator. He hopped in her chat the next day asking why she was ignoring him.

As she was sharing these messages, a viewer recalled that Mizkif was in the chat around the same time CrazySlick was messaging her and asked her to check his logs as well. She did, receiving a chat from Miz that night, asking her to DM Slick because he thought she was attractive.

About a month later, Mizkif was in her chat again, claiming he did not recall following or subscribing to her channel. At the time, Mizkif seemed to shrug it off, assuming he subscribed to her while drunk.

However, FaZe Kalei has a different theory on what happened. She believes that the initial chat left by Mizkif's account in March 2020 was written by CrazySlick without Miz's knowledge.

Although he has been asked to move out following the allegations, CrazySlick is Mizkif's long-time roommate, which means it would not be difficult for him to have access to Mizkif's PC as well as any accounts he's logged in to.The timeline of the messages, as well as Mizkif later claiming to have no recollection of following FaZe Kalei, supports this theory.

Whether this was an isolated incident or a pattern is yet to be seen. Regardless, it's another troubling revelation in what has been a disturbing series of events on Twitch.

