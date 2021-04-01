FBI teams up with ESIC to investigate NA CS: GO match-fixing scandal

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is working with the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) to investigate match-fixing and unauthorized betting syndicates for CS: GO.

The ESIC is working with the FBI on the NA Matchfixing Scandal, which is why the investigation has taken much, much longer than originally expected. https://t.co/fkT4yWaSF4 — Average FBI Federal Investigation Enjoyer (@RyanAtRBM) March 31, 2021

According to ESIC integrity commissioner Ian Smith, the match-fixing cases that he has witnessed in North American CS: GO are "much more serious" than anywhere else in the world.

During his interview with YouTuber Slash32, Smith revealed that the ESIC has gathered solid evidence of match-fixing in North American CS: GO.

He went on to state that cheating and match-fixing in North American CS: GO has been around longer than in any other region. This has even led to the entire operation being run in a "much more organized" manner. All of these factors combined to catch the FBI's attention.

FBI and ESIC investigating to expose match-fixing in NA CS: GO

The North American Mountain Dew League for CS: GO or the ESEA Premier is under heavy scrutiny after reports of match-fixing emerged from the ESIC.

According to Smith, the ESIC has already gathered enough evidence to expose the entire operation. He also revealed that if it was up to the ESIC, their findings would have gone public by now. However, given that the FBI is also investigating the matter, the ESIC will have to wait a few weeks before they can release the information.

Here is the full interview with Ian Smith, done by @slash32_ https://t.co/LlwGA6sDTN — Average FBI Federal Investigation Enjoyer (@RyanAtRBM) March 31, 2021

During his interview with Slash32, Smith explained the entire scenario in North American CS: GO. He said:

"It’s players being bribed by outside betting syndicates in order to fix matches. Rather than players doing it off their own backs, opportunistically.”

Smith added that the ESIC is certain about the evidence that they have gathered so far.

Given that the ESIC recently penalized 36 coaches for bug abuse and more than 30 Australian players for match-fixing, the commission has been doing extremely well to maintain a healthy environment in esports.