FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Road To The Knockouts Team 1 cards revealed

FIFA 22 has been out for just over a couple of weeks and has been a huge success. It has largely been just as good as most people were expecting, providing EA with another successful release.

FIFA Ultimate Team, FUT, has been off to a hot start as well, proving once again why it's the biggest money maker for the game. Now, FIFA is announcing the "Road to the Knockouts" cards following along the professional tournaments happening. Here are the revealed cards so far.

FIFA reveals Road to the Knockouts cards for FUT

According to the official statement on their website, these cards will be linked to several worldwide tournaments.

"Follow the journey through the Group Stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League with Road to the Knockouts in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT). Road to the Knockouts items are special upgraded Live Items in FUT 22 that have the potential to earn two further dynamic upgrades throughout the Group Stage of each tournament: If their team qualifies for the knockout stages of their current competition or if their club earns three wins from their four remaining Group Stage matches."

The first official team has been released, with more teams to come later. Players can begin getting these cards now and will receive upgrades if and when the players advance in their respective tournaments.

The first team includes the following players:

Marquinhos- 89, PSG

Sanè- 88, Bayern

Vidal- 85, Inter Milan

Rodrygo- 84, Real Madrid

Mukiele- 84, Leipzig

Tonali- 84, A.C. Milan

Gravenberch- 82, AFC Ajax

Isak- 86, Real Sociedad

Diop- 83, West Ham

Son- 90, Tottenham

Traorè- 84, Stade Rennais F.C.

Players will certainly be watching these tournaments closely to find out if their cards will be getting improvements or not.

FUT doesn't need any help in growing in popularity, but this will certainly get a lot more people playing the game. It will also most likely help the tournaments increase ratings and viewership.

