FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

The 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has reappeared in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for the second time in February, giving players another chance at getting one of the best cards in the game. As usual, there's an element of cost based on how much fodder one will need to complete the challenge.

The World Cup icons are special versions of the standard legendary items released during the FIFA World Cup. This particular version can no longer be obtained from the packs; the only alternative is the FUT market. Hence, the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC couldn't have come at a better time for all the enthusiasts.

The 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC can also give out a Prime Icon card. The reward pool of the said challenge in FIFA 23 is quite huge, and there's plenty of value to be found. Since the final reward will depend on someone's luck, few will massively outdo their completion cost. Similarly, players could end up with bad luck getting items that aren't good enough.

The 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has a massive reward pool in FIFA 23, containing some stunning cards

As mentioned above, the completion reward of the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC will vary from one person to another. There are similarities in that any reward will be rated 89 or above. Moreover, it will either be a Prime or World Cup version. Getting the latter will be high on many's wishlists, given they're no longer available in packs.

Best possible rewards of the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC

FIFA 23 players can get plenty of valuable cards by completing the SBC. However, the best possible items are the ones that any lucky player will be glad to get in their Ultimate Team.

Ronaldo Prime Icon

Ronaldo World Cup Icon

Ronaldinho Prime Icon

Pele Prime Icon

Gullit Prime Icon

All these cards have incredible market valuations in the game, which is well above the coins players will need to complete the SBC. Moreover, their stats are very pro-meta and are used heavily by pro athletes. These are the best possible cards players can potentially find from the rewards.

Worst possible rewards of the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC

On the other end of the spectrum are the cards mentioned below that FIFA 23, which players would love to avoid.

Christian Vieri Prime Icon

Miroslav Klose World Cup Icon

Ian Wright Prime Icon

Hernan Crespo World Cup Icon

Jari Litmanen Prime Icon

The problem with the cards isn't due to how they perform in the game. It's just that their market valuations are significantly lower than what the SBC costs to complete. Some of their stats aren't quite pro-meta, creating a bigger problem. In a nutshell, these are the cards players will hope to avoid after they complete the challenge.

