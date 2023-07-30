FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all players in rewards

EA Sports has released the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC in celebration of the Futties promo in FIFA 23, and it arrives with some wonderful potential rewards for the players. While this challenge doesn't feature any Futties cards, it guarantees a new icon card for Ultimate Team fans. Moreover, the condition modifier on the overall means that many lesser-rated cards aren't included in the reward pool.

That said, it's important to know all the available rewards. Otherwise, players could spend their coins and fodder on an unavailable card.

Let's look at all the players who could be obtained by completing the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

All players in FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade



List of Icons (all versions):

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-icons-… pic.twitter.com/luOeb6ty5S 92+ Attacker Icon UpgradeList of Icons (all versions):

The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC is a special challenge, as cards rated 92 or higher are present. Moreover, all the available cards belong to the following positions only:

Striker (ST)

Centre Forward (CF)

Left Wing (LW)

Right Wing (RW)

This makes the challenge quite attractive, as the rewards offer some interesting options.

First come the FUT Birthday icons, released earlier in FIFA 23. These cards are no longer available in packs, which improves their value as potential rewards.

Ferenc Puskas

George Best

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Jairzino

Rivaldo

Patrick Kluivert

Ian Rush

Alan Shearer

Wayne Rooney

The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC can also potentially feature outstanding cards from the TOTY Icon set.

Ronaldinho

Gerd Muller

Ruud Gullit

Hugo Sanchez

The Trophy Titans Icons are also available in this challenge. This was another special set of cards released earlier in FIFA 23.

Ronaldo

Alessandro Del Piero

Marco Van Basten

Dennis Bergkamp

Fernando Torres

Michael Owen

Kenny Dalglish

Miroslav Klose

Raul

Lastly, EA Sports has also thrown in the popular names from the Shapeshifters promo. This includes some of the strongest cards in the current in-game meta.

Pele

Garrincha

Thiery Henry

Robin Van Persie

Samuel Eto'o

Frank Rijkaard

Luis Figo

Petr Cech

Sol Campbell

It's worth noting that players will ultimately have to rely on their luck regarding the final rewards.