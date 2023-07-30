FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all players in rewards

EA Sports has released the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC in celebration of the Futties promo in FIFA 23, and it arrives with some wonderful potential rewards for the players. While this challenge doesn't feature any Futties cards, it guarantees a new icon card for Ultimate Team fans. Moreover, the condition modifier on the overall means that many lesser-rated cards aren't included in the reward pool.
That said, it's important to know all the available rewards. Otherwise, players could spend their coins and fodder on an unavailable card.
Let's look at all the players who could be obtained by completing the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.
All players in FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC
The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC is a special challenge, as cards rated 92 or higher are present. Moreover, all the available cards belong to the following positions only:
- Striker (ST)
- Centre Forward (CF)
- Left Wing (LW)
- Right Wing (RW)
This makes the challenge quite attractive, as the rewards offer some interesting options.
First come the FUT Birthday icons, released earlier in FIFA 23. These cards are no longer available in packs, which improves their value as potential rewards.
- Ferenc Puskas
- George Best
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Jairzino
- Rivaldo
- Patrick Kluivert
- Ian Rush
- Alan Shearer
- Wayne Rooney
The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC can also potentially feature outstanding cards from the TOTY Icon set.
- Ronaldinho
- Gerd Muller
- Ruud Gullit
- Hugo Sanchez
The Trophy Titans Icons are also available in this challenge. This was another special set of cards released earlier in FIFA 23.
- Ronaldo
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Marco Van Basten
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Fernando Torres
- Michael Owen
- Kenny Dalglish
- Miroslav Klose
- Raul
Lastly, EA Sports has also thrown in the popular names from the Shapeshifters promo. This includes some of the strongest cards in the current in-game meta.
- Pele
- Garrincha
- Thiery Henry
- Robin Van Persie
- Samuel Eto'o
- Frank Rijkaard
- Luis Figo
- Petr Cech
- Sol Campbell
It's worth noting that players will ultimately have to rely on their luck regarding the final rewards.