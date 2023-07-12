FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Patrick Vieira SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the Trophy Titans Patrick Vieira being up for grabs. That French midfielder is notorious for being among the best defensive enforcers in this gaming franchise's history, and his most impressive variant can now be unlocked via an SBC in Ultimate Team.
The Trophy Titans promo was an exciting new addition to FUT, providing special boosted cards to some accomplished football legends. These Icons and FUT Heroes had storied careers replete with individual accolades and team trophies, with Patrick Vieira being the latest candidate to join the roster in FIFA 23.
Trophy Titans Patrick Vieira is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Trophy Titans Patrick Vieira is a fitting depiction of the Frenchman during the peak of his career. His domineering physical presence and incredible defensive attributes make him the perfect CDM in FIFA 23's current meta, with this new 93-rated item being his best available version.
How to unlock Trophy Titans Patrick Vieira in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Similar to most Icon SBCs, this Squad Building Challenge consists of multiple sections with varying stipulations and requirements. It comes with a total of twelve segments featuring the following squad restrictions:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting eleven
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Exactly silver
On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
L'Invincible
- Arsenal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Les Bleus
- France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
League Finesse
- Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Top-Notch
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
League powerhouse
- Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
This SBC's overall expected completion cost is around 1.25 million FUT coins, which is to be expected because of the exorbitant squad requirements. With multiple 90+ rated teams being needed for this challenge, its price was bound to be high.
However, it is still below the market price for FIFA 23's new tradeable version of Trophy Titans Patrick Vieira, making this SBC a worthwhile proposition in Ultimate Team.
This athlete is a legend of Premier League football and was a crucial part of the Invincible Arsenal side that dominated the league for years. He is just as impressive on the virtual pitch as he is in real life and retains his in-game viability in FIFA 23 as well.