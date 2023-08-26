FIFA 23 93+ Icon Player Pick SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The 93+ Icon Player Pick SBC is once again available in FIFA 23, and it arrives during the ongoing Futties celebration that's currently live in Ultimate Team. There's plenty to enjoy for the fans as EA Sports looks to wrap things up grandly. As a perfect farewell gift, you can guarantee yourself some unique icon cards for your respective squads by completing tonight's challenge.

Once again, the primary job is to estimate the possible amount of FUT coins you will require to complete the challenge. It will be determined by the fodder you buy and will allow you to decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. Once again, the best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the 93+ Icon Player Pick SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest 93+ Icon Player Pick SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Like the previous versions, the latest 93+ Icon Player Pick SBC contains three tasks. You must complete them according to their assigned stipulations within the allotted time. Unless you complete all three, you won't receive your icon pick.

Task 1 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 88-Rated Squad

TOTS/TOTW: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 89- Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 1

The 93+ Icon Player Pick SBC is available for the next six days, and it will cost about 188,000 FUT coins if you collect all the fodder from the market. However, plenty of FIFA 23 resource item challenges are currently active. They could land you with some high-rated fodder. This will allow you to complete the challenge for free while saving your coins.

After completing all three tasks, you'll get a special pack with an icon card rated 93 or higher. The cards will range between FUT Birthday, TOTY, Trophy Titans, and Shapeshifters, and you'll get five picks. The one you pick will be added to your Squad, while the rest will be discarded. If you're lucky enough, you could receive some fantastic rewards.