Why has EA Sports removed FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC?

The 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC was released in FIFA 23 on July 22, and it offered a perfect chance for players to add more legendary cards to their collection. However, EA Sports soon removed the exciting challenge due to a massive error that was triggered accidentally. While the mistake was unforeseen, it caused problems for several gamers who had completed the challenge.

Errors in FIFA 23 SBCs aren't a new phenomenon, and they have happened in the past as well. It's hard to state the reason, as EA Sports has yet to declare it. However, the problem is serious enough for the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC to have been removed at such short notice. Since the removal, there hasn't been any new update, which suggests that fixing the error could take a noticeable amount of time.

FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC error

EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication @EASFCDirect The 90+ ICON Player Pick SBC incorrectly contained Hero Player Items. The SBC has been temporarily removed from the game and will return later.



Impacted players will be sent corrected rewards in-game in the coming days.

The 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC guarantees Icon cards that range between promos like Prime and TOTY. However, several players reported getting Hero cards among the final picks. Heroes, like Icons, are special cards of former footballers who have retired from professional football.

However, they're treated separately from Icons in the game and act differently when it comes to in-game chemistry and other such elements. Naturally, those who got a Hero card among the picks were quite upset. Moreover, Hero cards tend to have lesser overalls and cost less to acquire from the market (with a few exceptions).

EA Sports quickly gave out a tweet stating the fact that the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC is being removed. As of writing, there's no updated news about when the SBC will be restored. While such errors have occurred in the past in FIFA 23, it usually takes 12-14 hours for EA Sports to repair and restore the challenges. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official social media account for all the updated information.

FUT BEBO ⤴️ @FUT_BEB0 @EASFCDirect Let's be honest, even having the possibility of getting a hero from this "Icon" SBC just messes up all the probabilities



So technically everyone who completed the SBC is an "affected player"



Lawyer'd

Will there be compensation?

While players must bear the temporary inconvenience, there's some silver lining. Those who had completed the challenge and received the wrong cards are entitled to compensation. The developers are yet to clarify what kind will be handed out, though. However, it's a nice touch for those who might have invested their coins and fodders into the challenge.