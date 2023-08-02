FIFA 23 Bradley Danger Futties objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

FIFA 23's Bradley Danger Futties objective is out now, meaning EA Sports has released yet another special card as part of the ongoing Futties promo. Unlike other series, this one has introduced two special cards per week as part of various objectives. With a bit of strategy, you can unlock the item dedicated to Bradley Danger for free.

This new objective will be the perfect way to add a new card to your squad without taking risks. You'll neither have to open packs nor spend coins on Ultimate Team's market to get the item. The card can be obtained by completing all the Bradley Danger Futties objective tasks within the allotted time in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Bradley Danger Futties objective tasks

The Bradley Danger Futties objective comes with four tasks; you can complete them in any order you like. Some of them are easier to accomplish than others. With that in mind, here are all the tasks you have to undertake and complete to get the card:

PURE STRENGTH: Score six goals using players with Min. 80 PHY in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

IN THE AIR: Assist three goals using Crosses in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

STEP UP: Score and Assist in three separate matches using French players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

FRENCH WINNER: Win six matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of three French players in your starting 11.

The best FIFA 23 mode to complete this objective in is Squad Battles. This mode allows you to determine the difficulty level of your opponents. More importantly, your adversaries will be controlled by AI in Squad Battles, making the above tasks easier to accomplish.

This Bradley Danger Futties objective is available for the next six days, so you can take your time to complete all the tasks. Each of them offers an in-game pack. If you're lucky enough, you might be able to find Futties items in them. After completing all four tasks, you'll unlock Bradley's 93-rated CDM card. The item has some decent stats and is beginner-friendly as well.