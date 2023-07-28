FIFA 23 Rodri Futties objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

To celebrate the launch of Team 2 of the ongoing promo, FIFA 23 players can now avail themselves of the Rodri Futties objective set, which is currently live in Ultimate Team. The latest set has been released along with a new team that features special cards of Lionel Messi and Neymar, among others. Trying to get at least one of them will cost plenty of coins, or you'll have to be extremely lucky. However, you can avoid that tedious process and still add a promo card.

You can complete the Rodri Futties objective set for free with some strategy. This is a perfect opportunity, especially for beginners who might not have too many coins or special cards in their collection. Let's look at all the tasks players must complete to earn this special Rodri item in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Rodri Futties objective set tasks

EA Sports has included five tasks for players to complete the Rodri Futties objective set and unlock this special card. Of course, more rewards are in store as you complete each task.

Spanish Maestro: Assist six goals using Spanish players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Clean Cross: Assist two goals using Crosses in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Premier League Combo: Score and Assist in three separate matches using Premier League players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Target Practice: Score two goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Winning Performance: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. Three Spanish players in your starting 11.

The order of completion doesn't matter as long as each task is dealt with. The Rodri Futties objective is available for the next six days (as of writing), so you have some time to complete the tasks.

Each task will provide in-game packs to open for more cards. You might even find a Futties Team 2 item if you're lucky enough. After completing the full set, you'll get the Spaniard's 93-rated CDM card for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.