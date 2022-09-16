"Lots of fodder": FIFA 23 community unhappy with stats of top Bundesliga cards

EA Sports has revealed the top cards in FIFA 23 from the Bundesliga and it has triggered a backlash from the audience. Bayern Munich have a stunning dominance in the top 23 cards of the league along expected lines.

Some fans feel that the order of select cards should have been different. There have also been discussions about individual stats as fans think EA Sports has bungled the cards.

Official stat reveals are always a topic of great intrigue as they often turn into topics of discussion and debate. Something similar happened again as the community used social media to express their thoughts and opinions.

Overall, there has been a healthy set of reactions about the footballers, showing the hype for FIFA 23. The game will likely be the last entrant of the series as EA Sports will be rebranding the franchise following a license expiration.

With the FIFA World Cup along the line, expectations are quite high. While there are a few more days for the game to be released, enthusiasts are already engaging in battles that should be taking place on the pitch.

FIFA 23 community has been buzzing with opinions since the card reveal

It's not surprising that Bayern Munich have dominated the top 23 cards in the Bundesliga, given their overpowering status in Germany. Interestingly, the cards from other clubs have interested the community more in engaging in a discussion.

One such example is Patrik Schick, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen. Schick has been awarded an 85-rated card but lacks in several key areas where the individual stats are all lower than his overall. It remains to be seen which areas he will shine in, but the card doesn't look promising at first glance.

Another community member also feels that Schicks' key stats should have resulted in a 83 overall for the footballer in FIFA 23.

GaitHMiX @xuser117 @CFCJupe @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN Srsly looking to these stats his ovr all should be 83 ea always high @CFCJupe @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN Srsly looking to these stats his ovr all should be 83 ea always high

It appears that many fans are irritated with the individual stats of the top cards from the Bundesliga. They feel that despite good overalls, the cards will be let down by poor numbers in key stats.

SadPanda9320 @ebrownstein9320 @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN @iroghro tf are these weird ass ratings?? Am I the only one who thinks these base stats don't reflect the overall rating?? That kimmich is rightly 89 but his stats are garbage?? @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN @iroghro tf are these weird ass ratings?? Am I the only one who thinks these base stats don't reflect the overall rating?? That kimmich is rightly 89 but his stats are garbage??

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry has an 82 Pace rating which feels incredibly slow compared to how the footballer plays in real life.

Iroghro @iroghro @ebrownstein9320 @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN I think it includes in game stats. Idk how Gnabry got robbed again. He’s not slow @ebrownstein9320 @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN I think it includes in game stats. Idk how Gnabry got robbed again. He’s not slow

One fan couldn't believe that Alphonso Davies has a lower rating than Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Sule.

Some fans can't believe the fact that Bundesliga star Joshua Kimmich has just 68 pace in FIFA 23 when he's quite quick at his position in real life.

For some, most Bundesliga cards won't be useful in the game and will have to be used in SBCs for different rewards.

Dahl00 @Dahlis00 @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN Why is my screen filled with fodder cards, finished league in my books @EASPORTSFIFA @Bundesliga_EN Why is my screen filled with fodder cards, finished league in my books 💀

It's quite clear that fans aren't exactly happy with the ratings on many cards as far as FIFA 23 is concerned. It will be interesting to see if these cards will perform better than what their stats suggest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen