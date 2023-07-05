FIFA 23 FUT Level Up promo release date and time across all regions confirmed

It's no longer a rumor, and FUT Level Up will be the next FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo. The confirmation comes a day after news about the upcoming event was leaked by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on social media. Many fans had expected Futties to be the successor for the ongoing Shapeshifters event. However, EA Sports has surprised everyone with the upcoming introduction, as it will be a promo debut in the FIFA series.

Aside from its release date and time, only a little about the upcoming promo is known. It's hard to speculate since it's not a returning promo (returning promos are those which have existed in previous FIFA titles). Thanks to the release date confirmation, FIFA 23 players can now plan ahead for the FUT Level Up promo.

When will the FIFA 23 FUT Level Up promo be released?

Yesterday's rumors suggested that the FUT Level Up will be a successor of the Shapeshifters promo. Many had expected the Futties to arrive, but it appears that EA Sports has some other plans. While some were disappointed with the news, there was excitement about what the card design could look like.

Along with the design, EA Sports has revealed the date and time of its availability. FIFA 23 players will be able to enjoy the FUT Level Up starting Friday, July 8, 2023. This is along expected lines since new promos always release on Fridays. Whether the upcoming promo will be a one or two-team event has yet to be confirmed.

Based on the Ultimate Team loading screen countdown, the new cards will be in packs starting at 6 pm UK Time. Those in the USA can enjoy the same content from 10 am PST/1 pm EST onwards, and Indians can try the new items from 10:30 pm. Players in other regions can find the applicable time for them by calculating the difference in the time zones.

So far, no card from the upcoming promo has been leaked online, but some are expected tomorrow and the day after. It will be interesting to see how popular the upcoming cards will be among the FIFA 23 players.

Poll : 0 votes