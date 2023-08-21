FIFA 23 Futties 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions, cost, and more

A new batch of Futties 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC is available in FIFA 23, following the expiry of the previous one, making it a great opportunity for players to acquire a handful of special cards for their squads. This includes Futties Team 5 cards that were released last Friday. You could also end up getting Best of Batch 3. Some of the best promos, such as TOTS and Shapeshifters, have also been included in it.

The first task will be to estimate the possible costs, as it will help you determine if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Futties 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Futties 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Typically, it's easy to complete resource-item challenges, which are not the most complex. The Futties 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC is fairly similar in terms of its stipulations that must be followed to earn the final rewards.

Expand Tweet

Task - Futties 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC

TOTS/TOTW item: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The latest SBC will cost about 60,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. This special challenge can be completed seven times and refreshed every day. You can also reduce the price by using cards from your own collection and easily complete the challenge free of cost.

Expand Tweet

The presence of Futties Best of Batch 3 means you will get many cards rated higher than 88. Effectively, you will be able to use those cards to complete the SBC again until you get the required card. This is the best way to save your coins in FIFA 23 and complete the latest resource-item challenge daily.

You will get a special pack with 10 new cards. They will all be rated 85 or higher and may include Futties items. While not all of them are guaranteed to include cards from the current promo, it's almost a given that a lot of high-rated items will be available.