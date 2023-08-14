FIFA 23 Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions, costs, and more

The Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC is an exciting option for all FIFA 23 players looking for a helpful resource-item challenge to complete. The latest SBC comes after the release of Team 4 cards, led by a 99-rated Mbappe card. Finding these cards can be extremely hard and expensive, but acquiring even one will be worthwhile.

The Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC has potential value in two aspects, as it's a repeatable challenge that grants a new reward on every occasion. Additionally, it's tied with a new objective set that features a 95-rated Futties Premium version of Portuguese footballer Nani. The first task is estimating possible costs, allowing you to plan accordingly. To get an accurate estimate, it's best to analyze the stipulations of the SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC is arguably one of the easiest resource-item challenges currently available in FIFA 23. There's only one task, and its stipulations are highly manageable.

Task - Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC will cost about 5,500 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the challenge. However, you can easily use cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. More importantly, you can collect more fodder by completing the Daily Gold Upgrade SBC.

You'll get a special pack every time you complete the challenge. The Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC is available for the next 17 days (as of August 14). The special reward pack will consist of 3 cards rated 80 or higher. You could even find a Futties Team 4 card if you're fortunate.

Moreover, there's something special waiting if you complete the Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC 50 times in FIFA 23. You'll earn different in-game packs along the way, and at the 50th step, a 95-rated Nani Futties Premium card will be added to your in-game collection. Hence, completing this resource-item challenge as often as possible makes plenty of sense.