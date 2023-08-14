FIFA 23 Nani Futties objective: All tasks, main reward, and more

The Nani Futties Objective is live in FIFA 23, and it's an exciting opportunity for all players to get a new Premium card from the popular promo. The Futties Team 4 was released very recently, led by a 99-rated Kylian Mbappe card. Most of these items will require a heavy investment and a strong reliance on luck, which isn't the case with the new objective set. With a bit of strategy, you'll be able to unlock the new card for practically free.

The main task is to understand all the conditions that are a part of the latest objective set. This will help you to make a plan in the best possible fashion, and unlock the new card quickly. Let's take a look at all the tasks that are a part of the Nani Futties objective in FIFA 23.

All FIFA 23 Nani Futties Objective tasks

There are eight separate tasks for the Nani Futties Objective in FIFA 23, and it might appear daunting at first. However, all the tasks involve completing the Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC a certain number of times. While this SBC has its own completion reward, the milestones will help you get additional prizes:

5 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 5 times.

10 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

15 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

20 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

25 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 25 times.

30 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

35 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 35 times.

1 COMPLETION: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC once.

Your best bet at completing the Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC is to do the other resource-item challenges in FIFA 23. The Daily Gold Upgrade SBC will help you get the necessary cards that you'll need for the Futtiest Crafting Upgrade SBC. They will allow you to complete the required SBC 50 times without having to buy any fodder from the market.

Once you complete the Futties Crafting Upgrade SBC for the 50th time, you'll unlock the 95-rated LM card in your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. It's a fantastic item considering the free cost of the Nani Futties Objective, and can be utilized in a number of alternate positions as well.