FIFA 23 Futties Daily Challenge SBC (Week 4) - How to complete, costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Futties Daily Challenge SBC went live on August 11, and EA Sports has released a new one to celebrate the start of Week 4. A new team has been released with several special items that are currently available in packs. Some of them will be valuable assets in almost any Ultimate Team squad, and the best thing to do for you to do is to open as many packs as possible.

The first task is to estimate the potential amount of coins you'll require, which is determined by the fodder you have to buy. Resource-item challenges like this tend to be pretty cheap, but there's still an element of cost. The best way to predict the prices is by analyzing the tasks of the Futties Daily Challenge SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Futties Daily Challenge SBC solutions (Week 4)

Like the Futties Daily Challenges of the last three weeks, the latest one has only one task.

Task - Futties Daily Challenge SBC

Clubs: Max 5

Same League Count: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 77

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

The latest version of the Futties Daily Challenge SBC will cost about 6,500 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can complete the challenge once every day, as the count will refresh after 24 hours. Once the count has been refreshed, you can again complete the SBC for more rewards if you wish to.

This version of the resource-item challenge is available for the next six days (as of August 11). While the stated cost is cheap, you can always grind FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. Doing so will earn you more packs that you can open for additional cards and more coins to improve your main squad.

After completing the challenge, you'll get one Prime Gold Players Pack. There's no guarantee as to what you'll find in it or the final value of your rewards. However, you could secure a Futties Team 4 item if you're in luck.