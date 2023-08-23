FIFA 23 Jeremie Frimpong Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The Jeremie Frimpong Futties SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and another card has been added to this popular promo. The Futties series is currently in its fifth week, and a new set of special items has been released in Ultimate Team as a result. You can find these cards in packs or spend coins to obtain them from the market. However, you can avoid such trouble and still guarantee yourself a special card by completing this SBC.

In pursuit of Jeremie's Futties item, your first task will be to determine how much it can cost you to beat this challenge. Your potential expenses can be ascertained by the fodder you need. The best way to predict this challenge's completion cost is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's Jeremie Frimpong Futties SBC.

Cheapest Jeremie Frimpong Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Jeremie Frimpong Futties SBC contains two tasks, and EA Sports has kept things pretty simple with this latest challenge. You could obtain this player's special card by meeting these requirements:

Task 1 - Netherlands

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Jeremie Frimpong Futties SBC will cost about 80,000 FUT coins to beat if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. However, you'll be able to reduce its price if you employ cards already available in your FUT collection. Currently, plenty of resource-item challenges and packs in this game provide high-overall cards that can be used to complete this SBC.

You can also grind certain FIFA 23 game modes that reward you with additional coins and packs. Some of the acquired cards could be usable in this special SBC, helping you further reduce its completion cost. This challenge will be live for the next six days, so you have some time on your hands to collect the necessary fodder.

After beating this SBC, you'll get a 95-rated RB card that can also used at RWB. If you've used Jeremie Frimpong's TOTS item, this one is a noticeable upgrade over it in every department. Considering this SBC's cost, it's a great one to complete before FIFA 23 wraps up, giving way to EA FC 24.