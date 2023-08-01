FIFA 23 Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can add a great card to their Ultimate Team squads. The latest challenge comes in the middle of the Team 2 celebrations, which include some amazing items like Lionel Messi. While getting such items largely depends on your luck, you can guarantee a promo card by completing tonight's SBC.

The first task will be to analyze the potential costs of the challenge. The amount of fodder will determine what you'll need to buy.

Having an idea of the costs will help you decide if you want to complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC solutions

It's surprising that EA Sports has kept only two tasks as part of the Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC, as the special card has some great stats.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC will cost about 156,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce costs with the help of cards already present in your Ultimate Team collection. The SBC will be live for the next 6 days (as of August 1), so you can earn more cards by grinding FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New FUTTIES Player Item

96 Kalidou Koulibaly

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-futtie… pic.twitter.com/OKsvzZImLR New FUTTIES Player Item96 Kalidou Koulibaly

There's also the added benefit of exchanging cards with the help of resource-item challenges. In return, you will earn items that could even be usable in your Ultimate Team squads.

After completing the challenge, you'll earn a 96-rated CB squad. While the item belongs to the Saudi league, there will be no issues with chemistry due to its premium nature. Based on stats, it has the potential to completely dominate the meta till the end of FIFA 23's shelf life.