FIFA 23 leak hints at Theo Walcott Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could soon get their hands on a brand new Flashback SBC involving English attacker Theo Walcott if the latest rumors are to be believed. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who gave the information on their social media accounts.

It will be another wonderful addition for the players, who depend on these challenges to improve their squads. Unlike typical promo items, all rewards from the SBCs can be obtained by completing the challenge. There's no reliance on luck, and players can also be aware of the possible costs.

The Future Stars promo went live last night on Ultimate Team, and a team of some amazing items is now available in packs. The Theo Walcott Flashback SBC will differ from them, but it also goes back to his younger days.

The rumored Theo Walcott Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 will go back to his Arsenal days

Flashback SBCs include special cards that go back to the previous season from a footballer's life. Naturally, these cards come with boosts that used to be the respective footballer's strength in their earlier days. The boosts in the stats also result in higher overalls, providing better player options.

Many things remain unknown about the leaked Theo Walcott Flashback SBC. It's uncertain when the challenge will be released, and it could appear as early as later tonight on February 4. The recent TOTY promo saw several SBCs belonging to footballers like Sergio Ramos and Sadio Mane being added to the Ultimate Team.

The cost of the SBC will also depend on the tasks associated with the challenge. His greatest strength has always been his pace, which is very important in FIFA 23. The upcoming card could get a big boost in the department, making for an excellent choice.

An RM position seems the likeliest option, as Walcott used to operate there in his prime. Despite having an exciting start, his career at Arsenal was a mixed affair.

Marred by injuries, the English attacker could never truly justify his potential. Thanks to his upcoming special item, FIFA 23 players could enjoy what a peak Walcott could have done to opposition defenses.

As far as FIFA 23 leaks are concerned, there is more that could interest players. AS Monaco's Vanderson is rumored to appear as a Future Stars pick sometime in the future.

If anyone needs an option for now, the Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC went live last night. It guarantees a great card from the ongoing promo for those who complete the challenge within the given time frame.

