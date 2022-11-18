FIFA 23 leaks hint at Ampadu and Wilson Dynamic Duo cards being added to Ultimate Team

A new Dynamic Duo featuring special FIFA 23 cards of Welsh internationals Harry Wilson and Ethan Ampadu has been leaked on social media. The new leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has been pretty accurate with their predictions so far. If the leaks turn out to be true, players will have the opportunity to earn a new pair in their Ultimate Team squad.

Dynamic Duos typically feature two special cards that tend to have something in common. The first three pairs were from the same clubs, but the pattern changed before the FUT World Cup content. EA Sports has focussed on integrating all the new content with the players' existing Ultimate Team squads.

The last few Dynamic Duos have been given national pairs, with cards belonging to the same nation. It appears that Wales will be the next to appear in FIFA 23. It needs to be clarified when the cards will be added to the game, as EA Sports has been following different patterns with the releases.

Moreover, it also needs to be discovered how the special cards of Wilson and Ampadu will be obtainable in-game. EA Sports has added the previous pairs to objectives and SBC, so it's hard to guess now. Since the previous one was released as an SBC, the new pair could be part of the objectives. Players hope it will be kept as part of Squad Battles and Division Rivals matches, making it easier to add special cards.

Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson Dynamic Duo pair could be very useful additions for FIFA 23 players

The stats on the two cards have yet to be released, but FUT Sheriff has made some predictions about them. Overalls will again be around 85, which has been the case with all the national Dynamic Duo cards in FIFA 23. Due to the relatively low overalls, each has its own weaknesses.

However, the cards tend to be very easy to obtain and don't require too much of a grind. Moreover, these cards can be very beneficial for beginner players who have few FUT coins. The lack of coins makes things tighter for them, but these cards can solve that problem.

For veterans and advanced players, these cards can act as fodder. Plenty of SBCs have been released in FIFA 23, and players can use these special cards to reduce the cost of completing a particular challenge. Many other cards have also been added to the FUT World Cup content.

FIFA 23 players already have access to World Cup Stars and Path to Glory cards. A second team from the current promo will be released later tonight, and it remains to be seen how good those cards will be.

