FIFA 23 leaks hint at Bellingham and Militao coming to FUT World Cup Phenoms promo

Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao could be two special entrants in the upcoming FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms promo. Both cards were leaked earlier on Tuesday (December 6) by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. The two young talents also became the first cards to be leaked, following an earlier leak about what's set to be the next promo for Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has released a versatile set of content themed around the FIFA World Cup in an integrated fashion. This has enabled players to continue with the progression of their main Ultimate Team squads. At the time of writing, players can obtain different FUT World Cup Stories cards via packs and SBCs.

Bellingham and Militao are young prodigies who have hit highs at a young age. The FUT World Cup Phenoms promo in FIFA 23 is rumored to be full of footballers under the age of 24 who have already become superstars in the world of football. Moreover, these stars of tomorrow are also contributing to their respective nations, aside from winning major praise from their clubs' fan base.

The leaked cards of FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms Bellingham and Militao will have high demand in the community

As expected, all the promo cards will arrive with boosted stats and overalls, reflecting their abilities. The exact stats of the cards are yet to be discovered, as players will have to wait till the official release. However, 'FUT Sheriff' has also made some bold predictions regarding what the card stats could be for the duo.

It's for certain that Bellingham is set to get a CM card which could have an overall of around 90. He has been rocking the midfield for England at the World Cup and has been an excellent all-round performer. Any special card of his will have a complete set of stats that will allow players to play him in multiple positions.

Militao's leaked FUT World Cup Phenoms card is set to take the CB position, although he has been used sporadically in the RB position. His base card has a good deal of pace, so any special card will reflect the same. Additionally, the card will also have good defensive and physicality, which can challenge some of the best offensive cards in the game.

It goes without saying that the leaked FUT World Cup Phenoms cards of Militao and Bellingham will be highly coveted in the FIFA 23 community. Both cards will likely have stats that rank them high on the meta.

With the release of the promo coming up in FIFA 23, the community can expect some more leaks over the next few days. It will be exciting to see which other young prodigies will make their way to the promo.

