FIFA 23 leaks hint at Future Stars coming as a future promo in Ultimate Team

If the latest rumors are to be believed, the Future Stars promo has been leaked for an appearance in FIFA 23. Multiple social media accounts based around the game have revealed similar information about the next set of unique content that will succeed the TOTY items. This news will surely excite fans who are eager to discover what will come next in EA Sports' long list of planned content.

There have been plenty of promos and cards for this year's Ultimate Team. With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, EA Sports introduced plenty of unique themed cards for the players. With things back to club football, players can now obtain unique items from different teams from all around the world.

Each promo has its own unique feature that allows the cards to grab the attention of FIFA 23 players. This not only applies boosts to stats, but the type of featured cards also indicates the nature of the promo.

The exact cards of the upcoming promo are yet to be discovered, and the release date is another aspect that has not been revealed so far. However, certain guesses can be made based on occurrences in the previous release.

With the Future Stars promo coming to FIFA 23, exciting times lie ahead for players

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News Future Stars promo is coming soon with Swaps tokens!



HUGE W

#FIFA23

The Future Stars will be a returning promo in FIFA 23, as it has appeared in the past. When the promo came to FIFA 22, players managed to get their hands on two exciting teams that immensely helped their respective squads.

With the promo returning for this year's release, something similar is expected. One significant change could be in the number of teams, as many promos have got a single one this time. Having two lineups will eventually lead to more items, which will convert into a more significant number of options for the community.

Another insight from FUT Sheriff has revealed that there will be a swaps program for the Future Stars promo. Typically, swap tokens are collectible items that have to be earned using different methods in FIFA 23. These must be swapped for multiple rewards, which are available as part of the program.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Future Stars will have Swaps Token System



@Fut_scoreboard Future Stars will have Swaps Token System 🚨Future Stars will have Swaps Token System 😍@Fut_scoreboard 🔥

Usually, rewards typically include in-game packs and unique cards, which tend to be different from the ones found in the shops. The number of tokens required for these swaps also varies, and the better ones tend to have higher costs. Nevertheless, it's an excellent way for players to get extra items for their Ultimate Team squads that could be highly beneficial in the short as well as long run.

It remains to be seen when the Future Stars promo will be released in FIFA 23 and what kind of special cards it will have.

