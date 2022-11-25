South Korean icon Heung Min Son could be an exciting addition to the upcoming FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup promo. According to the latest leaks by FUT Sheriff, the Asian star is set to arrive with the likes of Kylian Mbappe when the promo goes live later in the night.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup promo will be yet another testament to all the amazing content that EA Sports has been introducing in this year's release. Earlier in November, the publishers announced their plans to implement FIFA World Cup-themed content in the Ultimate Team mode. The upcoming promo will replace the existing Path to Glory cards after two weeks of exciting releases.

The promo is all but confirmed as it appears on the in-game loading screen. The community has had to resort to leaks when it comes to possible additions. Kylian Mbappe became the first card to be leaked, and Son has followed him.

Any card in FIFA 23 with a good bout of pace tends to be high on the meta, and the community tends to use such items more in Ultimate Team. Son's cards, in general, are top-rated due to excellent offensive stats. The same stats could get a further boost once his Road to the FIFA World Cup card gets released.

The exact stats of the leaked card are yet to be available in an official degree, but Son's base card can be used as a good template. Pace and Finishing will be critical areas where the card can get robust stats. Additionally, the upcoming Road to the FIFA World Cup card could also have 5* Weak Foot, which adds a lot of value in the Ultimate Team mode.

While Son's base card in FIFA 23 has LM as its base position, the new addition could be marked as an LW card. That's the same position he plays for South Korea, and it will be the apt thing for EA Sports to do. However, players will still likely change him into an LM with a position modifier.

It remains to be seen exactly how the card will be added to FIFA 23. Every promo tends to have cards released in packs and additional options appearing in SBCs and objectives.

Given the possible stats and demand for the card, the special version will likely appear in packs. So far, the South Korean hasn't received a promo card in the game, but that could change very soon if the leaks turn out to be true.

