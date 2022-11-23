FIFA 23 leaks hint at a Lionel Messi Flashback SBC coming soon to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could have a fantastic option available if the leaked Lionel Messi Flashback SBC becomes a reality in Ultimate Team. This latest leak comes from FUT Arcade and FUT Sheriff, with both leakers hinting at the arrival of a new and unique challenge. Given the immense popularity of the Argentinian footballer, many are excited to learn more about this challenge.

Flashback SBCs typically add special cards of footballers and a season from their past. This season tends to be a special one for footballers, and they often have very different stats from their base cards. Thiago Silva's Flashback card has a much better Pace than his base card, as the Brazilian was much quicker in his younger days.

A similar situation could occur with this upcoming card that players can get by completing the Lionel Messi Flashback SBC. While there's not much information on this leak yet, there's plenty of room for speculation. Fortunately, one thing's certain, the new card will be part of an SBC, just like all Flashback versions added to FIFA 23.

The Lionel Messi Flashback SBC could allow more FIFA 23 players to add a copy of the Argentinian magician to their Ultimate Team squad

Traditionally, any card of Lionel Messi in FIFA 23 is expensive. Besides the base version, there's also an RTTK card, which is the most expensive of the three. His POTM card can't be purchased from the market, but it potentially costs 700,000 coins for players to complete the challenge.

Interestingly, the leaked Lionel Messi Flashback SBC card is a downgrade in comparison to his base version. This seems to follow the same pattern as Neymar's Flashback card in FIFA 22, but the stats could interest many players.

Typically, Messi's base card in FIFA 23 has a problem with Pace as he's no longer the quickest player in the footballing world. The leaked card that players might get soon is much faster than his base version. While the card's stats haven't been released yet, FUT Sheriff has made their own predictions.

If the predicted stats turn out to be accurate, dribbling will likely be another strong point of the card. To maintain the lower overall card, there will likely be sacrifices in the shooting and passing department.

A lower overall score may likely lead to a cheaper cost of completion for the SBC. This is not certain as of yet, but it is a possible option. His 92-rated POTM SBC costs around 700,000 coins, so the Lionel Messi Flashback SBC may be far cheaper.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the SBC will make its appearance in FIFA 23. As of now, the dates and costs are unconfirmed, and this is certainly information that players will want to be aware of as quickly as possible.

