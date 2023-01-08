FIFA 23 leaks hint at Long and Luquinhas Dynamic Duo coming to Ultimate Team

Following recent leaks, FIFA 23 might soon get a new Dynamic Duo pair from Long and Luquinhas. The latest information appeared last night on social media from FUT Sheriff, who posted it on their social media accounts. If the leak turns out to be accurate, it could be the first pair since the FUT World Cup content expires.

Season 2 saw the appearance of several pairs, but there was a slight change in the pattern. The pair was formed with two cards from the same nation rather than the same club. With things returning to club football, players will once again be able to get unique cards based on club football.

The Dynamic Duo program has been an exciting addition to FIFA 23, as it differs from traditional items. Special cards are mainly released as individual items and usually have to be earned with the help of objectives and SBCs. While the methods associated with the Duos are the same, players can choose to make two cards simultaneously.

Moreover, these cards also tend to fit better in chemistry due to their mutual link. This incentivizes players to obtain both cards as they can significantly help achieve maximum chemistry.

What needs to be discovered is how the Long and Luquinhas Dynamic Duo cards can be obtained in FIFA 23. These cards are typically obtainable by completing objectives and SBCs. However, the latest leaked pair will likely appear as SBCs, and all players will probably be able to obtain either or both cards.

The Long and Luquinhas Dynamic Duo cards can be handy additions to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The stats of the Long and Luquinhas Dynamic Duo cards are yet to be discovered. FIFA 23 players will likely get official information only after their actual release in the game. However, FUT Sheriff has made some projections about what kind of stats will be on the cards.

Long and Luquinhas are likely to be an 86-85 rated pair, respectively. While the former will be an 86-rated CB card, the latter will be an 85-rated LM card. The overalls are pretty high given the current standards of overall in the game. However, Dynamic Duo cards are typically relatively cheap to obtain.

Many of them have been obtainable by completing simple tasks in the past. Even when they're part of SBCs, the tasks usually cost little compared to the other available options. It now remains to be seen when the cards will be released in the Ultimate Team mode and how players will be able to get them for their squads.

