FIFA 23 leaks hint at major changes to FUT Champions rewards; TOTW release to be halted temporarily

Following the introduction of the World Cup content, the FUT Champions mode in FIFA 23 might be undergoing major changes in its reward pattern. With this information coming from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, they have already provided a hint about a potential pattern change coming from EA Sports.

A second leak has now showcased what could be a major shift in the FUT Champions for the first time in five years. The mode is arguably the most competitive mode, where players must qualify for the finals. It has rewards in two stages, the playoffs and finals.

Historically, the mode has seen success with a high-risk, high-reward approach. On the one hand, FIFA 23 players must take on the hardest opponents and play against mighty teams. On the other, there are plenty of rewards for players to win, including TOTW cards, among other things. All of this is now set to change as the FUT World Cup content goes live later tonight.

A change in the reward patterns of FIFA 23 FUT Champions mode could reduce its popularity

Due to the tremendous potential rewards obtainable from this mode, FUT Champions is still a favored option for many players. Even when someone loses all their matches, they can still get useful items to improve their Ultimate Team squad. Qualifying for the finals makes things even better for them as they can vie for improved rewards.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff

After the pause on TOTW (Nov 23rd), all packs containing TOTW and FUT Champions players will be replaced with packs and player picks with minimum OVR on them…



After that, TOTW will PAUSE during FIFA WC



We will have another TOTW (from Nov 16 till Nov 23).

After that, TOTW will PAUSE during FIFA WC

Your TOTW packs and FUT Champions rewards will be replaced with MIN. OVR Packs and Player Picks

As of today, Promo Cards will NOT be part of Fut Champions rewards…

After the pause on TOTW (Nov 23rd), all packs containing TOTW and FUT Champions players will be replaced with packs and player picks with minimum OVR on them…

Among other items made available to players, red picks are hot on the wishlist. However, the upcoming TOTW release is rumored to be getting a temporary halt from November 23 onwards until the FUT World Cup is over. This possibly has something to do with all the upcoming promos and different game modes that EA Sports has started to add to FIFA 23.

It appears that the promo cards won't be part of the FUT Champions rewards either. The first promo, Path to Glory, comes later tonight, but the cards won't be available from the rewards.

Instead of the TOTW items and red picks, FIFA 23 players will get normal packs and picks that guarantee a minimum overall. It remains to be seen exactly how the new system will be implemented, and players should have a better idea once the FUT Champions go live later today.

This change is likely to be a disappointment for many as cards from earlier promos have been part of the rewards. Obtaining these promo cards is a difficult task, due to their lower odds, and players will now find them even harder to manage.

It will also be interesting to see if the rumored information applies to Division Rivals and Squad Battle rewards. The two game modes also offer different player backs, so it remains to be seen if those will contain the promo cards.

