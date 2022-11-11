EA Sports recently released a brand new set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. It features some of the final domestic club fixtures from the world of European football before the World Cup commences. The tournament has already generated a lot of hype in the community with the release of the World Cup mode. However, EA Sports has not neglected club football just yet.

Marquee Matchups is a great way for EA to build anticipation for upcoming football clashes by presenting them as Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23. Such SBCs provide fans with weekly content consistently and have been a regular inclusion in Ultimate Team since their inception back in FIFA 17.

Clash between Liverpool and Southampton headlines latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Although the most iconic tournament in the world of football is about to begin, club competitions are yet to conclude before the international break. There are still some exciting fixtures left across Europe's top leagues, including the Premier League tie consisting of Liverpool and Southampton.

Beginning next week, EA Sports will most likely change the format of Marquee Matchups to accommodate international matches. However, the developers have left no stone unturned when it comes to providing gamers with engaging and rewarding content in FIFA 23.

These are the following individual segments featured in Marquee Matchups, with each offering its own pack reward:

Club Brugge vs. Royal Antwerp FC

Number of players from Belgium: Minimum one

Same nation count: Max five

Leagues: Max five

Squad rating: Minimum 70

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Expected cost: 3,000 FUT coins

Reward: Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum one

Same club count: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum three

Squad rating: Minimum 72

Team chemistry: 18

Expected cost: 4,000 FUT coins

Reward: Prime Silver Players Pack (Tradeable)

Milan vs. Fiorentina

Number of players from Milan + Number of players from Fiorentina: Minimum one

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum one

Clubs: Minimum three

Gold players: Minimum four

Squad Rating: Minimum 74

Team Chemistry: Minimum 22

Expected cost: 4,000 FUT coins

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Liverpool vs Southampton

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum one

Number of players from Southampton: Minimum one

Same League count: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum three

Squad Rating: Minimum 76

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

Expected cost: 12,000 FUT coins

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Is it worth completing Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23?

The total cost of completing the SBC is around 23,000 FUT coins. Upon completing the entire set, fans will be rewarded with a tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack, which has a store value of around 30,000 FUT coins. This bonus, combined with the individual pack rewards of the four segments, makes the SBC an absolute bargain.

With the upcoming Path to Glory promo in FIFA 23, tradeable pack supply is extremely valuable, as it allows gamers to sell the players they obtain from these packs in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

