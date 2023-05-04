FIFA 23 players can expect Raphael Varane, Son Heung-Min, Reece James, and more as Premier League TOTS Moments items. Raphael Varane remains overpowered in-game despite the French defender having some serious injury issues this season. Son Heung-Min might not be having a great season from his club's point of view, but he stays effective on the virtual pitch with the 5-star weak foot.

FIFA 23 players can upgrade their squads with Raphael Varane and Son Heung-Min Ultimate Team TOTS Moments

The Premier League POTM SBC will arrive once the Bukayo Saka POTM SBC expires, and Premier League TOTS items are knocking at the door. Players can add these Moments items to their squad to improve their overall squad and get good links to add more Premier League FUT items.

What might TOTS Moments Varane look like?

Although the precise rating and statistics of the card have yet to be officially disclosed, FUT Sheriff has made a prediction indicating that the 92-rated card may have the following characteristics:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 58

Passing: 72

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 93

Physicality: 90

This World Cup-winning French international has been a fan favorite from the beginning of his football career. Varane helped Manchester United's defense to win the League Cup in six years. He has three special FUT items in FIFA 23, and the Moments items may add another solid defensive option for players.

What might TOTS Moments Son look like?

According to the leaks on social media, Son Heng-Min's FUT item might be 93 rated. The predicted attributes are as follows:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 46

Physicality: 75

The faithful South Korean international is still grinding at Spurs this season. He managed to break another record by becoming the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League. He has four special FUT items in FIFA 23, including a 91-rated RTFWC item. Son featured in the previous Premier League TOTS, and players can expect his Moments item to be as clinical as he always has been with his both feet.

Varane, Son, James, and the other EPL TOTS items may stay pretty effective till September due to their staggering stats. These will fit perfectly into any preferred positions to help players create more chances and score goals or to defend effectively in FIFA 23.

