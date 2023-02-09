FIFA 23 leaks hint at Tyrell Malacia being included in Team 2 of Future Stars

With the second batch of Future Stars cards being released soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks regarding the roster suggest that Tyrell Malacia will be included in the lineup. FUT Sheriff recently revealed on Twitter that the Manchester United defender would receive a spectacular upgraded version in Ultimate Team.

The Future Stars event aims to recognize the best youngsters in the sport and reward them with special cards possessing attributes that reflect their potential. Since his transfer from Feyenoord, the Dutch footballer has been impressive in the Premier League and earned his spot in the second Future Stars squad of FIFA 23.

Tyrell Malacia rumored to receive Future Stars variant in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester United have turned their fortunes around under their new manager Erik Ten Haag, largely due to the contributions of youngsters like Tyrell Malacia. The Dutch wingback is among the league's most promising prospects, impressing with his versatility along the left flank.

He is tenacious and domineering in defense and can also be effective in offensive build-up play. His quick runs down the left flank for the Red Devils and his crossing ability make him a threat to the defensive backline. As a result, his skills have been accurately reflected in his leaked Future Stars version in FIFA 23.

What does the card look like in-game?

While the exact overall rating and attributes for Malacia's new card are tentative and subject to last-minute changes, FUT Sheriff revealed the following key stats for the 89-rated card:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 67

Defending: 84

Passing: 82

Physicality: 80

This is a significant upgrade over his base overall rating of 79 in FIFA 23. These boosts will undoubtedly make him one of the most expensive Premier League wingbacks in the FUT Transfer Market.

How will Future Stars Malacia perform in-game?

There are many options for the left-back position in the Premier League in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With TOTY Honorable Mentions Joao Cancelo and Winter Wildcards Robertson up for grabs in the market, Malacia will face stiff competition for his position. However, his card appears to have all the stats needed to be viable in-game.

With incredibly well-rounded attributes in all defensive aspects, he will be overpowered as a fullback in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only will he be able to catch up with and disposses fast attackers, but he will also be comfortable when dribbling and making runs down the wing.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

