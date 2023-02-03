FIFA 23 leaks reveal Anthony Gordon as Future Stars Academy player in Ultimate Team

With Future Stars arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks related to it have begun to surface on social media, suggesting Anthony Gordon will present himself as an objective card in the upcoming promo.

Not only is this English youngster expected to receive a special version, he will also be a part of the returning Academy feature that has become a mainstay in Future Stars over the past few years.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Gordon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as Future Stars Academy player



Stats are prediction



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Gordon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as Future Stars Academy playerStats are predictionMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Gordon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as Future Stars Academy player⭐️🔥Stats are prediction 👌Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/RpjhPwTftv

The concept of Future Stars Academy was introduced in FIFA 20, with the likes of Daniel James and Martin Odegaard being a part of the inaugural objectives. With the promo making a glorious return to FIFA 23, the fan-favorite objective system has made a comeback as well, letting fans grind and unlock special cards in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from social media.

Anthony Gordon has been leaked as a part of the Future Stars roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite struggling to perform for Everton this season, Anthony Gordon earned a high-profile transfer to Newcastle United in the January 2023 transfer window. The youngster is among the most talented prodigies in the Premier League, and based on leaked information from FUT Sheriff on Twitter, his abilities seem to have been recognized by EA Sports with the upcoming promo in FIFA 23.

What is the Future Stars Academy?

The concept of Future Stars Academy is an interesting one. As the name suggests, the aim of the Academy is to gradually improve the overall attributes of a player. This is an objective-based system, where gamers use lower-rated versions of a footballer to complete tasks and gradually unlock its higher-rated versions.

The ability to acquire better cards over time is an accurate depiction of how these Future Stars are expected to grow and develop in real life, making it an entertaining and engaging concept in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does Future Stars Anthony Gordon look like in FIFA 23?

The 21-year-old attacker will receive several special variants as part of the objective in the upcoming Future Stars promo. While the exact overall ratings and attributes of these cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicted that they will be 81, 83, 85, and 88 rated, respectively. The final 88-rated version is rumored to possess the following key stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 86

Defending: 45

Passing: 87

Physicality: 77

How will Future Stars Gordon perform in-game?

Based on these predicted stats, Gordon will be a viable winger in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only does he possess the pace to leave defenders trailing, he also has the dribbling, shooting, and passing stats to be a complete forward in all aspects.

His tall frame and his physicality rating of 77 will also make him a domineering attacker who can out-muscle wing-backs to create space on the flanks.

Poll : 0 votes