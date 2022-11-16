FIFA 23 leaks reveal that former Manchester City star David Silva is receiving a Flashback card

David Silva is set to receive a Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to popular leak-based Twitter account FUT Arcade.

The Spanish maestro has had a career resurgence with La Liga side Real Sociedad since his move away from Premier League champions Manchester City. EA Sports have provided fans with a throwback to his glory days in FUT.

David Silva has retained fairly high ratings in FIFA over the years, which is a testament to his abilities on the pitch. However, his stats are far from impressive, as the 83-rated card is extremely underwhelming and unusable in-game.

Fortunately, the leaked Flashback card suggests that he will be receiving a significant buff for his attributes.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Flashback David Silva could be an amazing addition to La Liga squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

David Silva made a name for himself at Manchester City and was a vital part of their rise to prominence. He is widely regarded as a legend at the club and even has a statue of himself outside the Etihad Stadium.

With the latest SBC, fans of the Spanish legend will finally be able to add him to their FUT squads without having to worry about his viability in-game.

Real Sociedad are currently third in La Liga and are having an incredible season so far, leading their group ahead of Manchester United in the Europa League as well.

Silva has been a regular feature in their squad, effortlessly controlling the midfield and creating plays with his visionary genius, making this Flashback SBC even more deserved.

What are Flashback David Silva's reported stats in FIFA 23?

If leaks are to be believed, the latest Flashback card will have an overall rating of 88 in FIFA 23. He possesses the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 79

Defending: 65

Passing: 89

Physicality: 78

Based on these stats, David Silva will be an amazing playmaker in the current meta of FIFA. His base gold card has four-star skills and a two-star weak foot. FUT enthusiasts will be hoping that EA improves his weak foot abilities in the Flashback version.

How will the card perform in-game?

Despite not adhering to the 'lengthy' meta of FIFA 23, the Real Sociedad star will be extremely viable in-game as a creative midfielder.

With through balls and long passing being overpowered in the game, his passing abilities will be incredibly useful to send the forwards in on goal and create opportunities.

David Silva will be best utilized in central positions, especially as a central attacking midfielder (CAM) in a 4-3-1-2 or a 4-2-3-1. He would also be amazing in the 4-3-2-1 formation as an offensive midfielder.

