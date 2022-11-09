FIFA 23 leaks reveal Kingsley Coman appearing as a World Cup Star item in the game

Kingsley Coman will be France's World Cup Star item when the unique cards are released in FIFA 23. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has been on the mark so far to a large extent. Based on the latest leaks, France's wide attacker could be one of the most widely sought-after items in the game.

The community has been buzzing with the leaks as the game prepares for all the new content starting tonight. According to earlier leaks, these cards will be part of the FUT World Cup Swaps program. EA Sports has already revealed the program in an earlier deep-dive trailer, but the exact information is yet to be divulged.

Speculating wide attacking options for France is challenging as the nation has several world-class stars in its ranks. However, Bayern Munich superstar Kingsley Coman has been able to set himself apart from the rest. If his leaked World Cup Star turns out to be accurate, players could have a spicy addition to their Ultimate Team squad.

Kingsley Coman's leaked World Cup Star item looks very strong in the FIFA 23 meta

The leaks have started spreading on social media before the FUT World Cup mode's release tonight. EA Sports has also ensured that Ultimate Team won't be left out, and players can enjoy the integrated approach. They can improve their teams with unique cards, packs, and more.

The World Cup Star items will likely be part of the swaps program, and each nation will have one item. Players can unlock these cards with the help of tokens. It's unclear how many tokens a card like Kingsley Coman could ask for, and players will have to wait.

Irrespective of the cost, the French World Cup Star item has phenomenal stats regarding FIFA 23. The 90-rated LM card has tremendous speed, with a 94 Pace rating. Coman's cards tend to have a lot of pace, making him a community favorite.

With 89 Dribbling, Coman's World Cup Star version could become a nightmare in the hands of the correct player. Its 84 Shooting isn't the highest, but it can be tackled with the correct chemistry style. Additionally, there's every chance for the card to have a high Skill Move rating.

Unless the card costs a lot of tokens, FIFA 23 players will profit immensely from the card. It remains to be seen what kind of system EA Sports follows with the swaps program and when it's introduced. The stand-alone mode gets released later tonight, but FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will likely have to wait two more days.

