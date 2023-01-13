FIFA 23 leaks reveal Origi and Mkhitaryan as new Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team

With the second phase of the FUT Centurions promo beginning soon in FIFA 23, social media has been flooded with leaks, including a brand new Showdown SBC between Origi and Mkhitaryan. The two footballers will come face-to-face in the historic Milan Derby, with AC Milan and Inter set to clash in an attempt to win bragging rights in the Italian Supercup.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Origi vs Mkhitaryan are added to come via SHOWDOWN SBC



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Over the past few years, both Origi and Mkhitaryan are well-known options amongst FUT enthusiasts due to their overpowered special cards in Ultimate Team. These superstar forwards have moved from club to club, and are currently playing for two of the biggest clubs in Italy. As leaked by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, they will soon be featured as the latest Showdown SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are rumored to receive upgradable special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The concept of Showdown SBCs is certainly an entertaining one, as it not only keeps fans invested in the outcomes of specific real-life fixtures that they might generally overlook, but also delivers exciting content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Gamers have already been treated to several Showdown SBCs this year, with Origi and Mkhitaryan rumored to be the latest inclusions.

Showdown SBC players will always receive an initial boost over their base ratings in FIFA 23, but the card from the winning team will receive a further +2 upgrade, with both cards receiving +1 in the case of a draw. With Inter and AC Milan being two of the biggest clubs in Serie A, this Supercup clash could truly go either way, making it an interesting matchup for fans to predict.

What do these Showdown cards look like in-game?

While the overall ratings and attributes of these versions haven't been revealed yet, FUT Sheriff included a prediction with the leak. Based on their prediction, Origi will receive an 86-rated base card with the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 86

Defending: 37

Passing: 78

Physical: 84

Similarly, Mkhitaryan will receive an 86-rated version with the following attributes:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 84

Defending: 61

Passing: 84

Physicality: 78

How will these cards perform in-game?

Both cards have received a decent initial boost to their stats over their base versions. While Origi is more of a target man with his lethal finishing abilities and domineering physical presence, Mkhitaryan will prove to be an elite-tier playmaker in the game's current meta with his passing, dribbling, and five-star weak foot. Being from Serie A, both cards can easily be accommodated into any squad.

With the card from the winning team receiving a +2 upgrade, either one of these cards could be improved significantly. This makes the SBC an even more enticing proposition, and fans will be eager to get their hands on these cards based on how EA Sports prices the SBC with the current state of the FIFA 23 transfer market.

