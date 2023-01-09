FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) Serie A player nominations announced

Voting for Team of the Year (TOTY) has started in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and as one of the most popular leagues in the world and FUT alike, Serie A features some prominent names.

The top flight of Italian football is set to host an expansive lineup of some of the most talented footballers in the sport. Their performances over the course of last year may potentially be rewarded with an inclusion in TOTY.

Team of the Year is undoubtedly the most hyped and anticipated promo of the game cycle, and it will be no different in FIFA 23. EA Sports have revealed all the nominees that gamers can choose from when it comes to their vote, and as a league renowned for its technical capabilities, Serie A features heavily on the roster.

FIFA 23: AC Milan lead the way amongst a star-studded Serie A lineup in the Team of the Year (TOTY) nominees

As the current champions of Serie A, AC Milan have some of the most gifted footballers in their squad. After being considered the sleeping giants of European football for a decade, their spectacular return to the top of the Italian scene was largely due to the performances of certain key individuals. The contributions of these footballers have earned them a TOTY nomination in FIFA 23.

Rafael Leao, Fikayo Tomori, and Theo Hernandez are some of the most popular names when it comes to global football and Ultimate Team alike, with the Serie A superstars included in the TOTY nominees. Olivier Giroud, Mike Maignan, and Sandro Tonali have been included as well.

As historic rivals to the current champions, Inter were not too far behind either, with several of their players being nominated as well. Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic impressed at both club and international level, while Lautaro Martinez secured nomination despite his underwhelming performances at the World Cup. Italy's Nico Barella is also amongst the midfielder nominees for FIFA 23 TOTY.

Juventus may have struggled to regain their form in recent seasons, but several of their standout performers feature in this lineup as well, including Dusan Vlahovic, Adrien Rabiot, Gleison Bremer, and new signing Filip Kostic.

The likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile, and Morocco's World Cup superstar Sofyan Amrabat have also been nominated.

Full list of Serie A nominees in FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY)

Attackers:

Rafael Leao

Dusan Vlahovic

Ciro Immobile

Olivier Giroud

Lautaro Martinez

Victor Osimhen

Midfielders:

Sofyan Amrabat

Nicolo Barella

Marcel Brozovic

Filip Kostic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sandro Tonali

Adrien Rabiot

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Defenders:

Gleison Bremer

Theo Hernandez

Fikayo Tomori

Cristiano Biraghi

Goalkeepers:

Mike Maignan

Wojciech Szczesny

Serie A fans will definitely be pleased with so many inclusions in the nominations for FIFA 23, and with voting beginning on January 10, FUT enthusiasts will be able to have their say on the matter and weigh in with their votes.

