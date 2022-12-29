Rafael Leao chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while streaming with IShowSpeed 

While streaming with renowned YouTuber IShowSpeed, AC Milan star Rafael Leao chose Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum. While Ronaldo is in limbo after terminating his contract with Manchester United, Messi is enjoying the time of his life following the World Cup win with Argentina. Messi’s World Cup win in Qatar completed his trophy cabinet, putting him clear of Real Madrid legend Ronaldo. Leao, however, still sees his compatriot as the better player of the two.

SPORTbible @sportbible • Both have won Ballon d'Or multiple times

• Both have scored +50 goals in multiple seasons

• Both have won the UCL multiple times

• Both have won trophies with their nation

• Both have delivered unforgettable football moments



The Messi x Ronaldo era will never be repeated. • Both have won Ballon d'Or multiple times• Both have scored +50 goals in multiple seasons• Both have won the UCL multiple times• Both have won trophies with their nation• Both have delivered unforgettable football momentsThe Messi x Ronaldo era will never be repeated. https://t.co/JaGQINKKDk

On Wednesday, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest fans, Darren Watkins Jr. (IShowSpeed), streamed with Portugal’s rising star Leao. During the streaming session on YouTube, the conversation inevitably turned to the never-ending Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

“Ronaldo or Messi Rafael?,” Speed asked.

Unhesitantly, Leoa let out Ronaldo’s signature battle cry “Suiiii,” clarifying where his allegiance lay.

“What do you mean, What do you think.... Suiiii,” Leao replied.

Speed was impressed with Leao’s answer and asked him to impart the same knowledge to his future kids.

“That's my boy...That is my boy, Ronaldo is the best man, you gotta remember that,” Speed said.

“Every time bro, when you have kids, tell your kids Ronaldo is the best bro because we don't play around over here you feel me.”

Robert Lewandowski backs Lionel Messi to increase his Ballon d’Or advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona centre-forward Robert Lewandowski has admitted that Messi is the undisputed frontrunner for the 2023 Ballon d’Or. According to the Pole, his heroics in Qatar alone could help him bag the most prestigious individual accolade on offer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Robert Lewandowski says 35-year-old Lionel Messi is in pole position to win his eighth Ballon d'Or Robert Lewandowski says 35-year-old Lionel Messi is in pole position to win his eighth Ballon d'Or 🐐 https://t.co/Iler157dph

When asked whether or not the Ballon d’Or race had a favorite, Lewandowski told Spanish outlet El Mundo Deportivo:

“Of course. There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now he can enjoy it.”

Lionel Messi already has seven Ballons d’Or to his name, two more than Ronaldo. Another win would take him further away from the 37-year-old’s reach.

Messi scored seven goals and claimed three assists to win the FIFA Golden Ball in Qatar, becoming the only player in history to bag the accolade twice (first in 2014). Messi has also been in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this term, scoring 12 times and claiming 14 assists in 19 matches across competitions.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes