FIFA 23 leaks reveal Seko Fofana as a TOTY Honorable Mentions Objective card

The full line-up of Team of the Year cards will soon be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and rumors suggest that there will also be a separate batch of TOTY Honorable mentions, with Seko Fofana leaked as an Objective card by FUT Sheriff on Twitter. The Ivorian powerhouse has become a mainstay in Ligue 1 with his impressive performances, as well as a fan favorite in Ultimate Team.

With the hype surrounding Team of the Year being higher than ever, fans will be eager to get their hands on as many special cards as possible during the event. While TOTY Honorable Mentions won't be as buffed as the TOTY versions, they will undoubtedly be overpowered as well. With the likes of Seko Fofana being featured in the squad, the line-up is bound to be enticing.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Seko Fofana will be an incredible addition to Ligue 1 squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

TOTY Honorable Mentions is an incredible way for EA Sports to recognize the impressive contributions of some of the best footballers in the world who failed to make the Team of the Year roster. Not only does it highlight their consistent performances over the course of the year, it also adds a host of new special cards to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for gamers to try out.

With Kylian Mbappe being crowned the Ligue 1 Player of the Month, Seko Fofana barely missed out on the title himself. He is one of the most dominant midfielders in Ligue 1, leading Lens to second place in the league behind reigning champions PSG. His abilities are reflected accurately in FIFA as well, and he has quickly become a fan favorite with his various special variants in Ultimate Team.

What does the card look like in-game?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 87-rated card will possess the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 81

Defending: 83

Passing: 82

Physicality: 92

Based on these stats, he will undoubtedly be an incredible midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23. Despite lengthy cards being nerfed offensively, they are still viable in midfield and defense, and with Fofana's versatile attributes, he will be extremely effective in-game.

How will Seko Fofana perform in FIFA 23?

Fofana has a domineering physical presence in-game, making him effective defensively. Able to bully attackers with his strength and dispossess them with ease, he already has a TOTW version and an Out of Positions card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, both of which were meta cards when they were released.

With his TOTY Honorable Mentions card being rumored to be an Objective, fans will be eager to get their hands on the free card and use him in their starting line-up.

