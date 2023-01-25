FIFA 23 Kylian Mbappe POTM card stats get leaked online

Recent leaks on Twitter suggested that Kylian Mbappe had won the latest Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) award and would receive an SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team; however, his exact attributes and overall rating were unknown until now. Popular leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff has disclosed these details regarding the card, which will likely arrive soon in Ultimate Team.

With Team of the Year in full swing, gamers have already been treated to a host of SBCs and other content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While Mbappe has also received a TOTY version, it is far too expensive for most fans, who will be hoping to gradually craft his POTM SBC over time; however, if leaks are to be believed, FUT enthusiasts will be rather disappointed by his latest SBC version.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from social media.

Kylian Mbappe's POTM card is rumored to possess the same overall rating as his first TOTW version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Based on previous leaks and revelations, Mbappe secured the Ligue 1 Player of the Month title for the months of November and December, triumphing over the likes of Seko Fofana and Benjamin Bourigeaud. His goal scoring exploits in the French league have garnered the admiration of a global audience, and his abilities on the virtual pitch are just as impressive.

The general trend for POTM cards in FIFA 23 is to be an in-form upgrade higher than the previous TOTW version of the player; however, EA Sports have made an exception for the latest Ligue 1 POTM SBC. Based on leaks, Kylian Mbappe will possess the same overall rating as his TOTW card, being 92-rated in Ultimate Team.

What does the card look like in-game?

Based on the information provided by FUT Sheriff, the 92-rated SBC card will possess the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 98

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 90

Defending: 37

Passing: 83

Physicality: 77

This is almost identical to his 92-rated Team of the Week version, which has a price of over 1.4 million coins in the FUT transfer market. Based on the price, the SBC will also undoubtedly be an expensive one, and fans will be wondering whether it is worth investing the coins and club assets to obtain an untradeable version of Kylian Mbappe.

How will this card perform in-game?

Despite FIFA 23 undergoing various changes to its meta with different patches and title updates, Mbappe has retained his effectiveness on the virtual pitch and continues to be amongst the most overpowered cards in the game.

Not only is his base gold version amongst the most coveted items in the game, but he also has several special variants, with his Team of the Year item being the most expensive card on the TOTY roster. His pace, dribbling, shooting, five-star skills, and custom animations make him a threat to any defense to be wary of.

Poll : 0 votes